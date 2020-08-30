5 NATURAL skin exfoliators that will leave your skin feeling buttery soft 

Exfoliation is the secret to smooth and flawless glowing skin. But don't want to splurge big bucks on store-bought exfoliators? These all-natural ones from your kitchen have you covered!

The most effective way to remove dead skin cells from your face and body is exfoliation. While the skin does shed its skin cells naturally, these dead cells sometimes get stuck to the top layer of skin and can make you look tired, your skin look rough and even block the pores, stopping the skin from secreting oil properly. This can, in turn, lead to acne, blackheads, whiteheads and more.

For a healthier and natural glow, your skin needs to be exfoliated often. While store-bought exfoliators do the trick, nothing comes close to using natural products. These 5 natural ingredients from your kitchen will do the trick.

Oatmeal

Perfect for those who have oily skin, oatmeal is known to absorb oil and grease from the skin, leaving it smooth and glowing. All you need to do is blend oatmeal in a mixer until it forms small particles and add it to either curd and then massage on your body.

Almonds

These dry fruits not only boost brain health but skin health as well. When ground finely, the texture of almonds is perfect to exfoliate skin with. Almonds are also rich in nutrients that are essential for the skin.

Mic ground up almonds with raw honey for the perfect exfoliant.

Sea salt

With large coarse granules, sea salt is yet another natural ingredient that does the trick. It is also extremely strong and therefore not the best for those with sensitive or dry skin.

Mix one spoon of sea salt with a spoon of coconut oil and almond oil and scrub it on your body for buttery smooth skin.

Coffee

Decreases the puffiness around the eyes, wakes skin up and doesn't cause any irritation. Either use fresh beans or ground coffee, and mic with one spoon coconut oil.

Scrub your body with it to get perfectly natural and glowing skin.

Baking soda

One of the cheapest natural exfoliators, baking soda is known to be gentle on the skin, making it the perfect go-to for sensitive skin.

Mix it with a few drops of water and add some honey and vitamin E to this, scrub on your skin for a dewy glow like never before!

