5 Obvious reasons to wear sunglasses in winter to protect your eyes

During winter UV rays become stronger to damage your skin and this goes the same for your eyes as well. So, you should definitely wear sunglasses even in the winter season. Here are 5 reasons for that.

During the summer season, sunglasses are a must-have to protect the skin around our eyes. Harmful UV rays can also damage that part of the skin making it look dull. But what about the winter season? Yes, you need to wear sunglasses in winter as well.

Because UV rays are present in this time of the year also which affect your eyes. As a result, you may get dark circles and ageing skin. So, as you apply sunscreen on your skin in winter, wear sunglasses as well.

Here are why you should wear sunglasses in winter:

Protection from UV rays

We should wear sunglasses irrespective of the year to keep the eyes safe from harmful ultraviolet rays. They block 99 percent UVA and UVB rays and allow 75 percent of visible light.

Sunglasses for all activities

Not only for sun protection, but sunglasses should also be worn for different activities as well. For driving, skiing, hiking and other activities do wear sunglasses to protect your eyes.

Prevents eye diseases

Wearing a high-quality pair of sunglasses also prevents certain eye diseases that are related to the sun like cataracts, pinguecula, macular degeneration etc. These diseases occur due to unprotected exposure to the sun and they can cause blindness as well.

UV rays are extra-powerful

During winter days, UV rays are generally more intense and sometimes they get double with the cold season. This extreme exposure to the harmful rays causes different issues in the eyes.

Prevents snow blindness

Certain activities are done at very high altitudes where UV rays are very strong. They can even cause sunburned eyes which is a temporary loss of vision known as snow blindness. But sunglasses can prevent this.

Remember!

Ask your doctor to choose the right pair of sunglasses that will be best suited for your eyes. You can also wear snow goggles if you are doing any winter activities like skiing. They provide 100 percent protection from UV rays creating a shield around your eyes to keep them warm and protected.

