5 Overnight beauty HACKS that will leave you with clear skin and glossy hair 

It's called beauty sleep for a reason! Here are some hacks that will ensure your skin is radiant and hair is sleek and shiny when you wake up.

While you are getting your much-needed rest overnight, your body is also working its way to heal, clean and clear things out. To give it a much-needed boost, since you are spending time in pollution and with all the free radicals making their way on your skin and hair, blocking out the pores, etc. overnight treatments work on your skin and hair to make it more manageable the next morning. Here are some overnight remedies that work wonders and are fool-proof!

Overnight acne treatment

For an overnight acne sleeping mask, in a small bowl add around 3-4 spoons aloe vera gel and just 2-3 drops of tea tree essential oil. Mix this well and apply it on your acne. leave it on overnight.

Overnight treatment for cracked feet

To whip up a fluffy butter to soothe those cracks on your feet, mix together two spoons of shea butter and 3 spoons aloe vera gel.

Then massage your feet with a generous amount and cover your feet with warm socks to seal in the moisture.

Overnight treatment for glowing skin

Combine together 4 spoons of aloe vera gel, 1 spoon jojoba or any essential oil, 1/4 spoon of turmeric powder in a bowl. Once mixed well, take a small amount and massage on your face till it is absorbed. Store the rest in an airtight container.

Overnight treatment for shiny and thick hair

For hair care, there is nothing better than onion juice. Combine together one cup of fresh, raw onion juice, with 1/4 cup of aloe vera gel and around 10 drops of your favourite essential oil. Apply this on your hair and cover with an old towel overnight. Wash off with lukewarm water and a mild shampoo in the morning.

Overnight treatment for thick eyebrows

Oils work best for hair treatment, even on the eyebrow hair!

Mix together 2 spoons of castor oil, 2 drops rosemary oil, and 2 drops of an essential oil of your choice. Using a clean mascara wand lightly brush this on your eyebrows and ensure every hair is coated with this oil.

What other issues do you want overnight treatments for? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :gettyimages

