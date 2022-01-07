5 Overnight treatments that will target skincare concerns while you’re sleeping

Some of the most powerful skincare products work their magic best at night. Night creams and serums are generally thicker in consistency than a day cream or serum, and tend to have higher concentration of ingredients that boost cell turnover, hydration and circulation. Not only does a night product soothe and hydrate the skin after a long day, it can also help induce repair by amplifying cell turnover. While day products usually protect against pollution, dryness, cold, heat and UV rays, night products are better focused on the reconstruction process of the skin. Here, we have the best overnight treatments for you to choose from.

Congested Skin

Dermatouch Exfoliating Serum AHA + BHA

If you need a helping hand to exfoliate dead skin, this serum with AHA and BHA acid can help smooth and refine your skin’s texture for a more even skin tone. The blend of AHA and BHA in our non-pore clogging exfoliator sheds the dead skin cells from the dermis to epidermis layers, working deeper on pores and dirt. With continuous usage of our stand-out formulated serum, the skin may be noticed as rejuvenated, looking fresh and healthy.

Acne-Prone

Cica Calming Skin Renewing Night Gel

This night gel moisturiser for oily acne prone skin, to heal acne and soothe skin inflammation and irritation. It fades acne scars and fights acne-causing bacteria. The tea tree controls excess oil production to offer a clarified complexion. It contains hyaluronic acid to provide balanced hydration.

Dull Skin

Lakmé Absolute Brightening Night Cream

If you are looking to boost radiance, diminish dark spots, or even out skin tone, look no further. This brightening treatment will have you waking up to visibly brighter-looking skin in no time. It repairs and moisturises the skin, giving you radiant, glowing skin.

Dry Skin

Dot & Key Water Sleeping Mask

Skin craving moisture? Quench its thirst with this nourishing treatment that’ll drastically boost the skin’s hydration levels and lock in moisture for softer, plumper skin. This face mask hydrates and nourishes the skin to reduce signs of stress and exhaustion, while also reversing the damaging effects of UV rays, pollution and smoke. The hydrating hyaluronic acid intensely plumps up skin with water, the divine bulgarian rose moisturizes skin, the anti-inflammatory chamomile removes tiredness and the antioxidant rich cucumber reduces puffiness and dullness.

Overall Appearance

mCaffeine Green Tea Night Gel

If you just want to give your skin a little extra TLC without targeting specific concerns, this overnight treatment will help. This is the best gel for getting the perfect morning glow. After a long day, replenish tired and dull skin with this moisturising, soothing gel. This gel alleviates fine lines, dark spots, and pigmentation. This night cream is oil-free to give you a fresh look every morning. Calm your nights with the refreshing aroma of this night gel as you apply it before going to sleep.

