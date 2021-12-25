5 Places you may be missing out on when you apply sunscreen

Protecting your skin from the sun should not just be a summertime habit. Your skin should be protected from the sun at all times, during all seasons and even when you are indoors. After all, harmful ultraviolet rays that are responsible for skin cancer, sunburns and premature aging, do not go away just because it is cold or cloudy outside. The sun’s rays can shine just as powerfully on a cold day as they might during the summer. Hence, you must apply sunscreen generously and you must apply it often, even when it is a cold day.

Even if you already have a habit of wearing sunscreen every single day, there may be certain places in your body that tend to be overlooked, either because applying sunscreen to them is uncomfortable or because the area doesn’t seem to get enough sun to warrant SPF. But many of these areas are among the top areas where skin cancer develops.

1. Ears

Thanks to all their folds, the ears are not the easiest place to apply SPF. But they get plenty of sun, so don’t skip them even if you have long hair. Ears are the third most common location for skin cancer. Apply a broad-spectrum cream sunscreen of SPF 30 or higher to minimise your risk.

2. Eyelids

The skin around your eyes is thin, and that makes it susceptible to skin cancer as well as signs of aging, like wrinkles and sunspots. Skin cancer on the eyelids accounts for up to 10 percent of all skin cancers. For protection without the sting, go for a mineral sunscreen that contains titanium dioxide or zinc oxide, or use an under eye cream that contains SPF.

3. Lips

Skin cancer can develop on your lips as well. Luckily, protecting this area is simple. All you need is a lip balm with an SPF of 30 or higher. It is good practice to help prevent the development of skin cancers and wrinkles in the area. It also prevents hyperpigmentation on the lips.

4. Neck & Chest

You may diligently apply sunscreen to your face before leaving the house, but make sure you show your neck some love, too. About 20 percent of all new melanoma cases are found in the head and neck region. It is best to use a sheer zinc oxide on the chest and neck.

5. Feet

Unless you’re wearing a full-coverage shoe like a sneaker, your feet may be soaking up a lot of rays. The soles of your feet, on the other hand, are generally more protected because of a thick layer of dead skin cells. But if the bottoms of your feet will be exposed to UV light somehow — for example, if you’re lying out barefoot at the beach — you should apply SPF to this area, as melanoma can develop there, too.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion