5 Places you should NEVER forget while applying sunscreen

We know the importance of sunscreen, especially during the summer or in a tropical country like India, all year round. It protects us from harmful UV rays, sunburns and other potential damages to our skin. But even if you don't get a sunburn (which is highly unlikely), you shouldn't skip SPF. It also lowers skin cancer risk and prevents premature ageing. And don't even start about even skin. Did any woman ever say they don't?

So it's basically clear that you should apply sunscreen irrespective of the weather but wait, are you just applying it on your face? Yes? Then let us enlighten you because you are prone to skin cancer if you are avoiding these areas. We will tell you the places that need equal protection just as the face. People tend to overlook them but they also require care and attention. Besides, you should always use sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher. Scroll down to know which places you are missing.

Lips

Lips are the most delicate part of our face and are more vulnerable to the sun's radiation just like the rest of our body. People tend to forget their lips and skin cancer can easily occur in these areas. Therefore either use a lip balm with SPF or just rub your facial sunscreen onto the lips, it will work the same.

Eyelids

Our eyelids also need sunblock as they are susceptible to ageing, fine lines and wrinkles, not to mention, skin cancer as well. Though many people avoid this area in fear of getting stuff into the eyes but with the right application and the right sunblock you are good to go. Another tip, don't forget to leave the house with your sunnies.

Ears

Just like you, I often forgot the ears as well. But once I found out what dangers I am putting myself into, I started covering them as well. Since our ears are exposed too and are at risk we should think twice before avoiding them. Take your time and apply the sunscreen properly on all the nooks and crannies and the back of the ears as well.

Hands and Feet

Tops of our hands and feet are always out only if we are not wearing gloves or sneakers. They are also exposed to sunlight. Or if you are hanging out at the beach you should apply sunblock to the soles of your feet as well. Prolonged exposure can lead to wrinkles and spots on our skin. Skin cancer can develop here as well. Rub your fingertips and your soles properly if you are going to be out all day.

Neck

The neck is an important area to cover as well as it is always visible. It is prone to sagging but we must keep it youthful. And not just the front but the back of your neck as well. And while you are at it, show some love to your chest. Because you are going all out in the sun and you must need an armour. With the right kind of sunblock, you don't need to worry.

Don't forget to cover your scalp with a cap or a scarf as the sun can damage your scalp and hair.

Do you forget to apply on these parts as well? Tell us in the comments.

