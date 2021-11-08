5 planet conscious skincare and hair care products to replace your current products with

The interest in sustainability continues to climb, and many cosmetic manufacturers are seeking more eco-friendly emulsifiers for their products. The benefits of “green” beauty products extend beyond trends and the natural beauty market continues to grow rapidly. Here are a few green beauty products that you can replace your current products with.

The Switch Fix Frizz Controlling Mylky Way Shampoo Bar

A shampoo bar is a great replacement to your normal shampoo as it reduces plastic consumption. This shampoo bar is enriched with cashew and oat milk that is rich in soothing antioxidants and vitamin E and helps strengthen hair. It also contains baobab and sunflower oil that provides hydration while shielding the scalp and hair from UV damage, and helps your scalp renew its ability to retain moisture. This shampoo overall controls dryness and frizziness in the hair.

Price: Rs.574

The Switch Fix Deep Pore Cleansing Mylk

Enriched with oat and cashew milk, apricot oil, mango butter, paired with a gentle exfoliant, salicylic acid, this cleansing milk provides a mild yet effective cleansing experience. It has hydrating properties that ensures your skin is moisturised. Salicylic acid gently breaks down excess oil within pores to help your skin balance sebum production.

Price: Rs.549

The Switch Fix Calming Blue-Tea-Ful Deep Conditioner

Blue tea in this conditioner, works together with grapeseed oil to treat frizzy hair without making them greasy. Plant-based butters and oils will make your hair softer, will give it a sheen and detangle them enough to run fingers through it. It also contains chamomile and calendula to soothe your hair and blue tea's antioxidant richness strengthens the hair from the hair shaft.

Price: Rs.698

The Switch Fix Restorative Overnight Face Butter

Let rosehip, sea buckthorn and hibiscus come together in this overnight face butter to prevent dullness and repair early signs of aging caused by prolonged exposure to sun and pollution. Formulated with the richness of vitamin A to work from within, it penetrates deep within your skin to repair cell damage and restore that healthy glow. This face butter shields you from new-age stressors, also uses planet-friendly ways to reduce its impact.

Price: Rs.698

The Switch Fix Restorative Rosehip Facial Elixir

Our skin undergoes stress caused by free radicals which leads to aging of the skin. This facial elixir helps repair damage at a cellular level to curb premature aging. Prolonged exposure to pollution makes our skin dull and this elixir repairs the skin from within to get back your OG glow. Damaged skin is repaired by rosehip oil and squalene to restore your skin's original elasticity.

Price: Rs.623

