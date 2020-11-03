5 Popular beauty myths BUSTED by skincare entrepreneur, Paula Begoun

Paula Begoun, the founder of Paula's Choice skincare busts popular beauty and skincare myths. Find out

Myth 1: Natural ingredients are better for skin.

Research makes it abundantly clear that while there are lots of brilliant natural ingredients for the skin there also are lots of natural ingredients that are irritating and damaging to the skin, and these show up in skincare products all the time. On the other hand, there are lots of lab-engineered ingredients that are brilliant for skin and work far better for skin than natural counterparts. Sadly, these amazing “unnatural” ingredients get downplayed or are accused of being bad for the skin when just the opposite is true. Simply put, natural doesn’t mean better, and synthetic doesn’t mean bad!

Myth 2: I don’t need to avoid fragrance in skincare if I don’t feel irritation from it.

Daily use of products containing fragrance of any kind (whether the fragrant ingredients are synthetic or come from essential oils), causes a chronic sensitizing reaction on skin. This leads to all kinds of problems, including disrupting skin’s barrier, worsening dryness, triggering redness, depleting vital substances in the skin’s surface, and generally preventing skin from looking healthy, smooth, and hydrated.

Even though you may not “feel” anything happening on your skin such as tingling or burning or see redness, research has proven that skin-aging inflammation and other problems are still taking place in the lower layers of skin causing collagen destruction, surface barrier breakdown, dehydration, wrinkles, and a negative effect on skin’s ability to heal.

Myth 3: It’s OK to skip sunscreen on a cloudy day.

Sun exposure damages skin even on a cloudy day, as the harmful rays are able to penetrate through clouds. Even if you don’t feel or see the damage being done to your skin, it will show up later in life if you’re not diligent about sun protection 365 days a year (applying an SPF 30 or greater). Even more shocking is that the most damaging rays of the sun (UVA rays) come through windows, so being indoors doesn’t protect you from sun damage and you still need to wear sunscreen.

Myth 4: A cool, tingling sensation means a product is working.

Many people believe a cooling or tingling sensation is your skin telling you a product is working and doing its job but nothing could be further from the truth! A tingling or burning sensation is your skin telling you it’s being sensitized and irritated, not being helped! Even more problematic is that surface irritation you feel triggers damage below the surface, destroying skin’s support structures such as collagen and elastin and impedes the skin’s ability to heal. The most common ingredients that cause a cool or tingling sensation on the skin include denatured or SD alcohol, menthol, menthyl lactate, peppermint oil, camphor, eucalyptus, and most essential oils. Be good to skin your skin and avoid products that contain these types of ingredients.

Myth 5: Jar packaging is fine.

Jar packaging is a deal-breaker when it comes to your anti-aging formulas because as it turns out, most antioxidants and skin-restoring ingredients are sensitive to air and light. Once you unscrew the top, jar packaging repeatedly exposes these beneficial ingredients to the elements, causing the beneficial ingredients to break down and lose their effectiveness.

For best results, look for opaque, air-restrictive packaging, such as a pump bottle.

