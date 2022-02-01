5 Postpartum skincare products from Amazon every new mom should own

Post-delivery a woman’s body goes through several changes and has to bear all the pain and pressure. While everyone in the home and neighbourhood wants to know how good the baby is doing, nobody takes an effort to know the psychological and physical well being of the mom. The postpartum phase is as important as pregnancy where you are advised to eat healthier and have sound sleep. But the newborn will try to make it more challenging! Here we bring to you 5 skincare products specially sorted for you during this special exciting yet energy-draining and hectic phase of life.

Nipple butter

Breastfeeding the baby isn’t easy and it can also be painful. Babies take their own time to learn to latch and feed properly. In the process, they might also bite and, we warn you, their toothless gums aren’t soft and fragile! Cracked nipples can be as painful as your delivery and this is why you need this butter to soothe the sensitive skin.

Price: Rs 245

Nipple Bleaching Cream

Breastfeeding can also make the areolar region of your breast darker than you ever imagined it to be. This cream with natural cherry blossom extract bleaches the area and moisturises the skin gently.

Price: Rs 699

Stretch Mark Cream

Made with the goodness of shea butter that reinforces skin elasticity and reduces stretch marks and scars, this is the cream you can count on to fade away from your stretch marks gradually. Also always remember, strecth marks are proof of the warrior power in you and are not something you should feel ashamed of. Yet if you wish to get rid of it for cosmetic or aesthetic purposes, click the buy button below.

Price: Rs 297

Exfoliating Serum

While some women are fortunate enough to bask in the delivery glow for a lifetime, others may experience acne, pigmentation, stretch marks, puffy eyes and dark circles. This serum offers a multi-level exfoliation with dermatologically tested and clinically proven actives that’ll help you win back your glow!

Price: Rs 584

Complete Care Pregnancy Gift Box

This pregnancy gift box has everything you need to increase your skin's natural elasticity, providing comfort to your stretching belly, hips and breasts. The natural body wash included in our new mom care package is a toxin-free combination of coconut-based mild cleansers and natural moisturisers that help your skin restore its natural balance and essential oils.

Price: Rs 1351

