5 Powerful Ayurvedic herbs that help to grow your hair faster and prevent hair fall

Ayurveda is highly beneficial for hair along with your skin issues as well. Its medicines nourish the follicles, stop hair fall, remove dandruff and promote faster hair growth. So, here are 5 best Ayurvedic herbs for faster hair growth.

Ayurveda is a type of treatment that has its roots in the ancient age. It has existed since Indus Valley Civilisation and was developed during the Vedic period. This treatment primely focuses on the doshas and different herbs are used as medicines to heal the problem.

Ayurveda is not only effective for skin issues, but it is highly beneficial for hair problems as well. It can make your hair grow faster to give thick, lush and healthy hair. These are some ayurvedic herbs that are helpful for faster hair growth.

Ayurvedic herbs for healthy hair growth:

Bhringraj

It is a medicinal herb that grows in moist areas. It soothes the scalp, nourishes hair follicles and promotes hair growth. You can buy bhringraj oil from stores or else you can make it at home as well. Simply heat some powdered bhringraj leaves with coconut oil and then store it in a jar. Once in a week, massage the oil into the scalp and leave it for 30 minutes. Then wash off your hair with shampoo.

Fenugreek

It is a popular spice and an integral part of Indian cuisine. But this is a powerhouse of many important nutrients which is extremely good for hair problems. This is rich in calcium, iron, folic acid, Vitamin A, C, K, nicotinic acid, potassium and protein. You can buy fenugreek oil online or from stores and also include the spice in your diet for faster hair growth.

Amla

It is one of the most popular ingredients for hair. You can buy amla oil or heat some amla pieces with coconut oil and massage on the scalp for 30 minutes. Then wash off your hair with shampoo. This will nourish your hair follicles, reduce dandruff, maintain the pH level of hair and promote hair growth.

Triphala

Triphala has antibacterial and antifungal properties that reduce dandruff and provide hair growth. You can mix Triphala powder with coconut oil and apply it on your scalp. It can also be consumed every morning on an empty stomach with lukewarm water to enhance the digestion process.

Jatamansi

It Is a small shrub with anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties that reduce dandruff, prevents hair fall, promotes hair growth and softenS your dry hair. You can purchase jatamansi oil and massage regularly your hair and scalp with it.

