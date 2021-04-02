5 powerful home-made remedies to treat acne

Certain natural substances are very good for your skin and can provide it with nourishment, giving you clearer skin.

Has it ever happened that just before a special event is coming up, a zit pops up on your face? Well, it has happened to the best of us. Acne can be really annoying and unfortunately is the most common skin condition. It happens when the pores in your skin get clogged with oil. Clogged pores can cause the growth of bacteria which results in acne. Although standard clinical methods can treat and reduce acne, they are not always feasible. But worry not, we have got your back! These home-made remedies are proved to be the most effective and will not only treat your acne but also reduce future possibilities of a breakout.

1. Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar consists of organic acids and has the ability to fight bacteria and fungi. It will not only treat your acne but will also reduce the inflammation and prevent scarring.

Directions:

Mix apple cider vinegar with room temperature water. Make sure to use more water especially if you have sensitive skin. Wash your face with a mild soap and then gently apply the mixture on the affected area using a cotton ball. Let it sit for 20 seconds before washing your face with warm water. Repeat this process twice a day for best results.

2. Apply a honey and cinnamon mask

Honey has antibacterial and antiseptic properties which will help treat acne. It will keep the skin moist but not oily. Cinnamon too has antifungal and anti-bacterial properties which removes acne and improves blood circulation.

Directions:

Make a paste of honey and cinnamon, using 2 tbsp of honey and 1 teaspoon of cinnamon. Wash your face with mild soap and apply the mask. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing it off completely. Use this mask twice a week for best results.

3. Use tea tree oil

Tea tree oil consists of anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. It will not only prevent and reduce acne but will also calm redness, swelling, and inflammation.

Directions:

Dilute the tea tree oil with lots of water since it is extremely potent. Dip a cotton swab into the mixture and apply only on the affected areas. You can let it sit overnight and wash it within a few hours. Apply a moisturiser after washing it. Repeat this process 1-2 times in a day for best results.

4. Apply green tea

Green tea is very rich in antioxidants. It helps fight bacteria and reduce inflammation which in turn treats acne. Apart from this, it also protects against skin cancer and stops premature ageing.

Directions:

Boil green tea in water for about 3-4 minutes. After the tea cools down, apply it on your skin using a cotton ball or put it in a spray bottle and spritz it on. Once it is dry, wash it with room temperature water. Repeat this process everyday for best results.

5. Moisturise with aloe vera

Aloe vera gel has been the most popular treatment for skin conditions. It contains salicylic acid and sulphur, which are both great at treating acne. Aloe vera gel also heals wounds, treats burns and fights inflammation.

Directions:

You can either scrape the gel from the aloe plant or get pure aloe vera gel from the market. Wash your face with mild soap and apply the gel directly as a moisturiser. You can repeat this process everyday after you take a shower.

These home remedies have been proven to be effective for a lot of people and will definitely give you clear, smooth, acne-free skin!

