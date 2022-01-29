5 Products you need to reap the benefits of tea tree oil for skin & hair

One of the most famous essential oils, the tea tree oil holds a significant space in ayurvedic beauty treatments as it's known for balancing all tridoshas – Vata, pitta, and Kapha doshas. Tea tree oil can be used to treat conditions and symptoms that affect skin, nails, and hair. Its soothing and healing properties can be used to treat multiple disorders and cure common skin and hair care related issues. Here are 5 tea tree oil-infused products to check out from Amazon.

Tea Tree Oil for Hair Nourishment

Tea tree oil has antiseptic properties that work to remove dandruff, lice, white flakes, and dead skin of the scalp. Enriched with vitamins and other essential nutrients, this oil nourishes the scalp and hair and supports hair growth.

Price: Rs 349

Buy Now

Steam Distilled Tea Tree Oil

Clears acne and pimples, reduces oiliness, clears oily scalp and dandruff, and has an energising and uplifting effect Add 1 or 2 drops of oil to a teaspoon of your choice carrier oil and blend well. Not for direct use on skin.

Price: Rs 825

Buy Now

Anti Dandruff Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil acts as a tonic for your hair and makes them healthy and shiny. Its antiseptic properties help clear dandruff and soothe your scalp.

Price: Rs 660

Buy Now

Acne Cure Tea Tree Oil

The anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties of this oil help to clear skin infections and is very effective against acne due to its anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties.

Price: Rs 183

Buy Now

Tea Tree Oil Face Serum

This lightweight, gentle and clarifying face serum unclogs pores and bacteria while soothing signs of irritation. It actively prevents breakouts so you can bid adieu to acne and blemishes for good!

Price: Rs 521

Buy Now

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone to Kangana Ranaut: 6 Divas who showed how to play glam girl in orange sarees