5 Q Tip hacks you should know of and it will definitely change your life

Hacks are the best things to learn and it literally saves time, effort and money. So, here are some Q tip hacks you should know of.

Q-Tip, cotton swabs, earbuds, whatever you like to call them, they are extremely useful in every aspect of beauty and makeup. They are literally a dream for all the makeup artists and beauty gurus around the world. They are literally in most people’s beauty cabinet and something that can be used for quite a lot of purposes. Now, don’t just keep them hidden in your beauty cabinets, its time to take those little tools out and try on these 5 unexpected hacks.

Highlight your nose

Use that tiny little tool to highlight the top of your nose for that seamless highlight. Make your features pop with precision. Apply your favourite highlighter down the bridge of your nose, to give an illusion of a slimmer nose.

Touch up your roots

Use a cotton swab and dip in your mascara tube. Use the dipped in swab formula to touch up your roots. The swab offers a perfect application and the small tip will help the colour stay for long and the precision won’t smudge on the scalp.

Use all the excess beauty products

Never let any of your excess beauty products go to waste. Dip the cotton swabs in the bottle and scoop out all the excess.

Go-to makeup

Use them as a go-to makeup-carrier for days when you are scared that your palette might break. Just scoop up a bit of eyeshadow and store it in a small plastic bag and take it with you on the go. It is a fuss-free way to touch up your makeup.

Remove excess makeup

This is not a secret but let us tell you that it is one of the most effective ways to remove all the excess makeup. Just smudge the excess liner off and the thin tip makes for a great way to do that without spoiling the existing makeup on your face.

