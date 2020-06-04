5 Quick and simple makeup tips by makeup artist

Follow these important makeup tips by MUA Cherry Deol. Read on to know more.

Sometimes the secret to flawless looking makeup is just a corrector, also known as a concealer, which works wonders on the pigmented areas of your face. Make-up expert Cherry Deol, founder, Makeup by cherryy shares her 5 quick and simple makeup tips for everyday makeup.

Skincare

The most important rule of makeup is prepping your skin before applying makeup. Simply applying a moisturizer followed by a primer according to your skin type will not only give your skin a radiant glow, but it will also blend your foundation seamlessly covering the fine lines.

Eyeliner hack

We all know that applying a wing eyeliner is not a piece of cake, but with this hack, it will be! A piece of paper such as a visiting card can be used to create that perfect wing. Simply place the card from the outer corner of your eye towards the end of your eyebrow and apply your eyeliner. There you go, you will now have the perfect wings!

Locking your makeup

In our everyday makeup routine, we usually do not apply setting powder after applying the foundation, which is the most important part! Just apply setting powder or powder compact to lock in your base.

Dark circles no more

A concealer works like magic on dark & pigmented areas of your face. Using a 1-2 tone darker shade of concealer prior to applying foundation can hide those dark circles effortlessly.

Gleam & Glow!

If you want that beautiful sun-kissed glow, this is the best hack. All you need is a slightly wet brush (you can apply a little setting spray or water), and use it to apply your highlighter on the high points of your face such as cheekbones, brow bone, nose tip & cupid’s bow, and that’s it! There you glow!

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2015

Share your comment ×