5 Reasons to add grapeseed oil to your beauty regime and how to use it

Grapeseed oil is one of the most effective ingredients that should be added to your regular beauty routine. So, here are the skin and hair benefits of this oil and how to use it.

Grapeseed oil is one of the most popular and useful ingredients in skin and hair care. It has all the important vitamins, antioxidants and fatty acids that keep the skin and hair strong, healthy and nourished. This oil can be used alone on your skin as a serum or with other products as well.

It’s an essential ingredient for many skin and hair care products. So, here are the benefits of this nutritious oil and why you should add this to your beauty regime. Read below.

Skin and hair benefits of grapeseed oil:

Grapeseed oil for acne

Grapeseed oil can treat acne and skin breakouts. It has antimicrobial properties that kill the acne-causing bacteria and clears the clogged pores to prevent the breakout. But this pointer needs more research.

Enhances skin elasticity

Grapeseed oil makes the skin soft, smooth and clearer. It improves skin elasticity and maintains the moisture level of it. Vitamin E and C in the oil enhance the quality of the skin.

Brightens skin tone

This oil effectively enhances and brightens up the skin, because it has a powerful antioxidant ingredient called proanthocyanidin. It improves the skin tone when used regularly.

Protects from sun damage

A research showed that the antioxidants in grapeseed oil can protect our skin from sun damage or harmful UV rays.

Good for hair

The sebum production of our scalp keeps the natural shine and vibrancy of the hair intact. But as we age, it starts to dry making our hair dull and lifeless. So, grapeseed oil is highly beneficial to maintain good hair quality. It also promotes healthy hair growth.

How to use grapeseed oil?

You can use it directly on the face or scalp and massage gently or mix it with your moisturising lotion or cream to apply. You can also buy other essential oils like lavender and mix with it to apply on the skin. This oil can also be used with your face mask.

Also Read: 6 Essential foods for a moisturised and healthy winter skin

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×