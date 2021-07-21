5 Reasons to use Pomegranate for your skin & achieve a glow like NEVER before

One of the super-foods, Pomegranate certainly makes one work to reap its benefits. While it does take a while and is quite tiresome to peel, the juicy fruit is known not only for its medicinal but beauty benefits as well. the fruit also acts as a symbol of fertility in some cultures and prosperity in others (giving to its bright, ruby appearance).

The juice of this fruit helps in boosting immunity and promotes healthy blood circulation while keeping cholesterol in check. It is also known to boost skin health and the outward appearance of skin.

Additionally, Pomegranate promotes

Regeneration of cells

It helps in protecting the outer layer of the skin. While also boosting blood circulation, the fruit helps in healing the skin and aiding tissue repair.

Anti-ageing

Hyperpigmentation comes with age. The jewel-toned fruit helps in reducing pigmentation and reverses damage caused by the sun, dust and more. It visibly reduces the signs of ageing.

Production of collagen

Collagen is an ingredient that is consumed today to ensure the skin remains wrinkle-free and firm. Pomegranate boosts the production of collagen in the skin which in turn improves the skin's elasticity and makes it softer, plumper and youthful.

Additionally, Pomegranate has a high level of antioxidants that help protect the skin against damage from free radicals that also make the skin look aged.

It also contains Vitamin C that boosts glow in the skin.

Furthermore, the red juice of the fruit can be directly applied to the cheeks and lips to give the perfect blush stain look on the cheeks and berry-hued lips. Since it is all-natural and doesn't contain preservatives, it does no harm and instead improves the appearance of the skin.

What are you waiting for? Get your hands on this super fruit now!

