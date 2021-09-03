5 Reasons why you should include Beetroot in your daily diet today

Remember the time when our mothers included beetroots in our vegetables and we, very cleverly and tactfully, put them aside. Well, if you didn't then good for you. But there are many out there who still don't eat this red veggie. Here's a question for you. Do you love zits or acne? Do you enjoy looking at your palm holding the enormous strands of hair falling out every day? Or do you wish to have diabetes in your later years?

If you say YES, I wouldn't believe you. So if you want to know more, I am here to spill the deets about beets. Beetroots are rich in nutrients, vitamins, minerals, proteins and fibres. It helps in the purification of blood, replenishes skin cells and also reduces spots and blemishes along with providing nourishment to the hair. Let's see one by one how beneficial beetroots are for us.

Treats Acne and Pimples

You hate your pimples (we get it) but you shouldn't hate beets. The essential vitamins and nitric acid can help repair your skin and regenerate your skin cells. You can drink a glass of beetroot juice daily which will help the health of your liver and the difference will start showing on your skin. You can also try face packs using beetroot too. Mix two spoons of beetroot juice and plain curd. Apply the paste on your face. Wash it after 15 minutes. You can later moisturise.

Reduce Wrinkles

Beetroot can delay ageing and reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Vitamin C found in beetroots can slow down the ageing process. Vitamin C helps in the production of collagen which helps the skin to look smooth and more youthful. Drinking the juice or applying face packs can help.

Radiant Skin

Drinking beetroot juice regularly can remove toxins from your body and bring out your natural glow. Because of its high mineral content, it can replenish your dead cells and give you the radiance you wanted. Applying a beetroot paste to your skin can also help.

Lush Lips

Beetroot has bleaching properties that can help lighten your pigmented lips. It is often included in lip balms to give your lips a natural pink shade. Just slice a beetroot and store it in your refrigerator. Take it out after 15 minutes and rub it on your lips. You can also add sugar into beetroot juice and rub it daily on your lips before bedtime. It will act both as a scrub and provide nourishment to your lips.

Healthy Hair

Beetroots can promote healthy hair because it is endowed with the goodness of calcium, minerals and vitamins. It improves dull and dry hair by increasing blood flow to the scalp. Either drinking or including beetroots in your hair masks can prevent hair fall.

Beetroots can help fight diabetes, improve digestion, fight cancer, boost stamina and can even act as an aphrodisiac. So what are you waiting for? Go to the market and buy beetroots today.

