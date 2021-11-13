5 Red sandal based skincare products you must have to lighten acne scars

Traditionally red sandalwood has been used externally for reducing inflammation, treating skin diseases and wounds. Red sandalwood is extensively used in skin care because it has amazing anti-bacterial and anti-ageing properties. The tree is endemic to the Eastern Ghats in Tamil Nadu and unlike regular sandalwood, red sandalwood bark does not have any smell and is deep red in colour. Here are 5 products you need to clear out pigmentation issues, acne scars and blemishes with red sandal’s magic.

Red Sandal Powder for Dull Skin

We can use red sandalwood powder to make face packs for treating pimples, pigmentation and to lighten acne scars. Also, the cooling properties of sandals help in removing tan and dullness. Mix it with aloe vera gel or yoghurt for a refreshing face mask.

Red Sandal Face Wash

This gentle yet effective face wash removes dirt, grime and oily residue to give healthy, smooth and blemish-free fresh skin. The natural melanin dissolving ingredients of liquorice, turmeric and red sandal also help lighten the skin.

Red Sandalwood Face Night Cream

Red sandalwood has wonderful anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties and is a great home remedy for treating skin problems like acne and has been used for centuries. This night cream is a beauty balm like no other as it wonderfully heals scars, blemishes and under-eye darkness with regular use.

Red Sandal Herbal Bath Soap

Due to red sandal’s anti-ageing properties, it prevents premature ageing of the skin and gives one a radiant, fair and glowing complexion. Using this bathing bar will help you out of back acne, blemishes in the body and also remove tan.

Red Sandalwood Powder for Brightening

Red sandalwood powder has amazing skin benefits. For skin and face care, it is usually combined with nourishing ingredients like rose water, honey and applied as a face pack.

