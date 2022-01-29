5 Safe intimate washes for women that will help maintain a healthy intimate hygiene

Intimate wash helps balance vaginal pH level and helps your vagina to stay healthy. It helps in preventing bacterial or fungal infection in the vaginal area. It also supports the growth of good bacteria called Lactobacillus, which is important for a healthy and fresh vagina. Here are the best intimate washes that will help you maintain a healthy vagina and prevent rashes, itching and irritation.

Nua Foaming Intimate Wash

Enriched with lactic acid and aloe vera, this foaming intimate wash maintains the ideal pH balance for daily use. It prevents infection causing bacteria and helps with odour control.

Price: Rs.219

Sanfe 0% Fragrance Intimate Wash

This intimate wash is enriched with aloe vera that soothes the skin, tea tree oil that has antifungal properties to reduce bacterial growth and maintain pH, vitamin E that soothes vaginal lining and prevents dryness, and ocimum that prevents infections and itchiness in the vaginal lining.

Price: Rs.189

i-feel Gentle Intimate Wash

Enriched with natural extracts, this intimate wash contains lactic acid that maintains pH balance and protects from rashes, itchiness and dryness. It has tea tree oil that protects from infection and irritation, neem and tulsi extracts that help maintain a healthy vaginal flora, and aloe vera extract that provides a soothing and fresh feel.

Price: Rs.131

Sirona Natural Intimate Wash

This intimate hygiene wash is designed to meet the needs of your intimate parts gently. It has all natural exotic ingredients like olive oil and oud oil to soothe irritation and help maintain the natural pH balance keeping your intimate area odour free and fresh.

Price: Rs.275

PeeSafe Natural Intimate Wash

This alcohol free intimate wash comes with the goodness of ayurveda to take utmost care of your intimate area. It ensures a safe and gentle experience for your sensitive area. The lactic acid formula helps maintain the right pH balance to fortify your natural defences against bad bacteria. It is enriched with antimicrobial tea tree essential oil, soothing witch hazel and a subtle fragrance.

Price: Rs.156

