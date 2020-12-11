5 Signs that show your diet is ruining your skin

A nutritious diet is one of the major factors for healthy and problem-free skin. These signs help to understand if your diet is destroying the skin quality.

According to doctors, healthy skin also depends on a healthy diet. If your diet is not filled with all important nutrients then it will harm your skin quality and start to damage it. As a result, there will be skin issues that you will have to deal with.

But if your diet is affecting your skin, then it will show some subtle signs which need to be noticed. If you can spot the signs and change your diet, the damage can be prevented to an extent. So, here are the signs to understand if your diet is ruining your skin quality.

Signs your diet is not good for your skin:

Fine lines and wrinkles

This generally is caused due to excessive alcohol and sugar consumption. Alcohol makes you dehydrated and takes out all the moisture from the skin making it dull and lifeless. As a result, you get fine lines and wrinkles.

Breakouts

If you are having too many breakouts or acne on your skin, then you need to blame the high-glycemic foods like white bread, bagel, sandwich bread, etc. They all affect the levels of your blood sugar and insulin leading to acne problem.

Dark circles

The reason for dark circles is an insufficient intake of water. Your skin is getting dehydrated due to less water consumption and thus causes dark circles around the eyes. So, increase water intake daily to deal with this issue.

Dry skin

If you have too much salt in your diet, then that’s causing the dry skin problem because our body overcompensates the sodium by holding onto water. So, limit your salt intake.

Oily skin

Oily skin is caused by the excessive consumption of dairy products like milk. People having skimmed milk can also have severe acne issue and oily skin. So, limit your dairy intake for some days to spot changes.

