5 Simple changes to make so you don’t wake up with frizzy and unmanageable hair

Frizzy hair is a bane especially when it becomes extremely unmanageable and prone to breaking. Here are the simple changes you can make to avoid your hair getting frizzy.

Hair becomes prone to frizz when it looses its natural oil and moisture. Your hair strand tends to compensate for the same by soaking in the moisture from the atmosphere. This makes every strand swell up and thus becomes unmanageable and frizzy. While your hair is already prone to frizz there are certain things that you do which end up making things worse than ever. So, here are some easy ways to wake up with manageable hair and less frizz.

Switch your cotton pillowcases

When your dry hair is rubbed over cotton pillowcases, it produces static and thus becomes unmanageable. The cotton also soaks in the moisture and natural oils making it frizzier than ever. Switch your cotton cases to satin ones to ease out the frizz.

Use oil before bed

Argan oil is the best thing to use as an overnight treatment. Just take a few drops of it and massage over the strands of your hair. This will put the moisture back in your hair so that you wake up with manageable hair. If not Argan oil, nourish your hair with hydrating products so that the moisture is retained while you sleep.

Braid your hair

If your hair is like most of us, there’s a great chance that you wake up with a head full of tangles. Now, brushing your hair will only make it more frizzy. So, take a shortcut here and comb your hair at night. Braid it up and go to sleep. When you wake up, you’ll have a tangle-free mane. As an added perk, you’ll also have gorgeous curls!

Use hair masks

Hair masks are the best thing to deal with frizzy hair. Use an overnight hair mask to treat the frizz. Treat your hair with a hydrating mask so you have smooth and manageable hair in the morning.

Adjust the temperature in your room

If you live in a hotter area, try and adjust your room temperature to a cooler one. Hot and humid climates tend to increase the frizz and imagine letting your hair through the humidity for hours together.

