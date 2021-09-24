5 Simple steps that will help you attain that dewy, healthy looking skin in no time

No matter what beauty trends come and go, a healthy-looking glowing skin is something we will always want to attain. Now ditch the social media filters and the complicated 10-step skincare routine to get that luminous glow that comes from within. You just need to follow these 5 simple steps for a plump, dewy, and radiant complexion.

Step 1: Hydrate from within

We all are aware that dewy, healthy-looking skin starts from within. You need to drink a lot of water and keep yourself hydrated inside out. However, there’s no shame in adding a product that will boost your hydration levels.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Capsule In Serum

This serum will instantly quench dry skin. It repairs skin's moisture barrier and protects against recurring dryness. The pearl serum contains purified hyaluronic acid which acts as a self-hydrating system for your skin. The antioxidant capsule power charges the serum with vitamin E when the pump is pressed, to energize and boost the look of dull skin. The innovative moisture sensor complex effectively replenishes moisture when you need it the most, while rebuilding skin barrier to lock that moisture in.

Price: Rs.788

Step 2: Exfoliate

To attain that glow from within and the radiant shine, you must gently exfoliate the dead skin cells and dullness away. Use an exfoliator that is also enriched with some sort of brightening ingredient.

Easy Feel Products Antheia Essentials Orange Gentle Exfoliation Facial Scrub

This scrub contains orange oil, bamboo scrub powder, walnut scrub powder, sunflower oil, glycolic acid and vitamin E. It will give you a softer, more youthful complexion in minutes. It clears blackheads, gently exfoliates, reduces pore size, eliminates acne scars, and removes dead skin cells for a blemish free, radiant glow. It leaves the skin feeling soft and rejuvenated.

Price: Rs.420

Step 3: Use a serum

Serums can be extremely powerful and make a lot of difference to your skin. Use a serum with the perfect combination of hydration and brightening benefits for an instant plumped, glowing effect.

Dot & Key Glow Revealing Vitamin C Serum

Vitamin C is a great ingredient to add to your skin care routine if you are dealing with dull skin. It boosts collagen production, accelerates repair and smoothens expression lines. Formulated with vitamin C and hyaluronic acid, this serum provides hydration, restores the skin’s plumpness, aids in face glow brightening and reduces signs of aging.

Price: Rs.829

Step 4: Moisturise

A right moisturiser can do wonders for a glowing complexion. It will replenish dry, distressed skin with lasting hydration to help visibly plump skin and lock in moisture for a dewy, healthy-looking radiance.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Face Moisturiser

This moisturiser is formulated to not only seal moisture into the skin, but also increase the moisture level of the skin. It does not leave an oily and greasy feel on the skin, and prevents acne breakouts. This lightweight and quick-absorbing moisturiser will provide you with 72 hours of hydration, and will help you attain smoothness, firmness, translucency, and plumpness.

Price: Rs.895

Step 5: Glow on

Whether you’re pairing with makeup or applying on a bare face, a skin gloss or a glossy serum can really illuminate your complexion for ultimate radiance without any glitter or sparkle. You will attain a real-life filter with this product.

Lakmé Absolute Skin Gloss Reflection Face Serum

This serum is an aqueous veil with mineral laden glacial water. It hydrates the skin, to make it look lustrous. The moisture coats your skin with a shiny gloss. When used on dull and dry skin, it will add an element of plumpness and hydration to the skin. End your routine with this product to achieve the perfect glossy look.

Price: Rs.975

