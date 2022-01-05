5 simple tips to give your pores a deep cleanse and let your skin breathe easy

We're all for shortcuts and let's admit that not everybody loves the road that seems unending. Raise your hand if the word 'pores' tends to petrify you. But, how many of us know that we all have pores. All that differs is the size and the care we take to keep them all utterly clean. Not every quick fix has a great story, same as cleansing your skin once a day won't suffice when you've had a day filled with travels, makeup, and exercises. Oh, you're a couch potato, here's news, you can skip the very step of the skincare routine, face wash.

Let's now get to the question of how to tackle clogged and enlarged pores. One ideal solution is to deep cleanse the gunk, extract blackheads and whiteheads out. This will help to reduce the pore size and also help your skin to breathe free and get rid of bacteria that's sat tight. Not all blackhead strips work a great deal and that's when people count on at-home remedies to the rescue.

1) Papaya and Yogurt

Blend 1 tablespoon of mashed papaya and unsweetened yogurt. Apply it on your face and neck, gently massage it in circular motions and give it a rinse with tepid water. This DIY remedy works as an epic exfoliator meaning it does the job of double cleansing. Don't do this more than twice a week.

2) Steam

Sit through a steam session and don't forget to cover up your hair with a towel. Let the steam seep into your skin so it can free the dirt from your skin. This is also a great tip to get rid of blackheads.

3) Kaolin clay

Lauded for its ability to control sebum and play difficult on the dirt-filled inside pores, people with oily skin can mask up twice a week for good results. Take 2 tablespoons of kaolin clay powder and combine it with 1 tablespoon rose water. Ass more water if need be. Spread it evenly on your skin and wash it off after 20 minutes. Or simply stick to the most-loved Multani mitti that's been the go-to powder cleanser for years.

4) Lemon juice

No, you're not going to let the syrup stay on your skin for hours. If it irritates, wash it off quickly. Take 1 tablespoon juice and mix it with 1/2 aloe vera gel. So, there's a balance your skin will experience if the citric acid causes trouble. This helps to exfoliate your skin and banish bacteria for good. Whilst, aloe vera acts as a coolant.

5) Oatmeal scrub

Not all scrubs are made with sugar. It can cause damage like a minute tear and you'll barely be able to see it with a naked eye. Take 2 tbsp oatmeal or grind its raw form into a powder and add 1/2 tbsp avocado or honey to curate your scrub. Do not use both ingredients. Avocado helps to prevent skin dryness, improve elasticity, and reduce breakouts. Honey is the ultimate anti-bacterial agent that helps to keep the skin nourished, keeps a tab on acne and as an anti-oxidant, it helps ageing skin. Keep it on your skin for not more than 15 minutes, use water to clean up, and pat dry.

How do you cleanse your pores? Share some tips with us in the comments below.

