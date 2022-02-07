5 Simple yet EFFECTIVE home remedies to get rid of dark spots from the skin

When it comes to skin, there's nothing better than witnessing glowing, plump and blemish-free skin. As desirable as it is, getting skin like that, especially when you're battling skin issues and are constantly out in the sun, isn't as easy as it looks.

While serums and acids might seem daunting to beginners who aren't familiar with skincare products, there are other substitutes to them and they lie in your kitchen! These natural ingredients when applied consistently to the skin, reduce the appearance of pigmentation and spots considerably.

Potatoes

Potatoes are excellent at reducing the appearance of dark spots and skin pigmentation, bringing the skin back to its original tone. Potatoes contain catecholase which is a natural skin-bleaching enzyme. All you need to do is slice a potato and place it on the pigmented area of your skin for 15-20 minutes. You can also use the potato slice to massage your face for the same duration and then wash it off.

Papaya

With the presence of an enzyme called papain, Papayas are known to be able to exfoliate the skin well and balance the skin tone too. The fruit itself after being sliced can be scrubbed on the skin and acts as a natural scrub as well. Scrub some mashed papaya on your skin and let it sit for 20 minutes before washing off.

Lemon Juice

Just like onion juice, lemon juice too is known for almost instantly brightening the skin. It contains natural skin-bleaching agents that get rid of dark spots and pigmentation and results are visible as soon as a week!

Onion Juice

We already know about the benefits of Onion juice for hair. But little did we realise that this is incredibly beneficial for the skin as well. With high Vitamin C content, applying onion juice on the skin and lips can help bring back your skin's natural tone, get rid of dark spots and pigmentation as well.



Milk

Best for those with acne-prone skin who also struggle with pigmentation, milk contains lactic acid that helps in combating acne. All you need to do is dip a cotton ball in warm milk and apply it all over your face. Wash this off after 10 minutes.

Practice any of these remedies religiously for a minimum of two weeks to see results.

