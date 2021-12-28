5 Simple yet EFFECTIVE ways to pamper your skin for a pre party glow this NYE

New Year's Eve is just around the corner and we're all in the need of some pick-me-up. When it comes to skin, simple home remedies are the most effective and often come to the rescue and work better than store-bought pampering techniques. Here are some easy home remedies you can whip up from your garden or kitchen, to get an instant pre-party glow.

Aloe Vera Gel

One of the best things you can do for your skin is to indulge in some soothing Aloe Vera Gel. Scoop out the jelly part of the thick leaf after cutting it off from the stem, run it in a mixer till it is semi-liquid and massage this directly on your face. Wash it off after 15 minutes and pat dry. Do this every morning for the best results and instantly glowing skin.

Turmeric

Haldi, as most of us call it in our homes, does wonders in giving the skin an instant glow. All you need to do is mix one spoon of turmeric with 2 spoons of curd and then apply this to your face and neck. Wait till the face pack dries up and then using some lukewarm water, massage it off, turning the face mask into a scrub!

Honey

Excellent for acne-prone and oily skin, raw honey is known to be an excellent natural exfoliator. Apply 2 spoons of raw honey directly on your skin and let it rest for 15-20 minutes. Wash off and moisturise normally to witness an instant pick-up in your skin.

Curd

Rich in lactic acid, curd helps in exfoliating dead skin cells and ensures that the skin remains smooth and supple. Curd is filled with essential fats, proteins and vitamins and ensures that the skin is nourished and remains healthy, with regular application.

Olive Oil

Extremely rich in vitamins and antioxidants, Olive Oil helps in deeply moisturising the skin and also reversing signs of ageing to some extent. All you need to do is rub some cold-pressed Olive Oil in your palms and massage it on your face, under your eyes and all the areas of pigmentation. Wash off after 15 minutes and slather on some moisturiser to keep your skin hydrated.

