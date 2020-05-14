5 Skin problems faced during pregnancy and tips to avoid them explained by dermatologist Dr Ajay Rana

During the time, the skin of the pregnant woman also goes through various changes. The very real pregnancy skin issues are an area of concern for many pregnant women.

Pregnancy brings many changes to a woman's life. Be it personal, be it professional and be it Physical. During the nine months of pregnancy, women have to go through different emotional as well as physical changes. During this time, the skin of the pregnant woman also goes through various changes. The very real pregnancy skin issues are an area of concern for many pregnant women. Changes in the skin conditions are normal during pregnancy and it occurs due to many hormonal changes in between nine months. Woman have to face many skin problems like dark spots on the breasts, nipples and inner thigh, Melasma, linea nigra, stretch marks, acne, spider veins, varicose veins and many more.

Some of these skin conditions during pregnancy are:

Hyperpigmentation is very common during pregnancy. It refers to dark spots or patches on the skin layer. It is caused by an increase in naturally occurring melanin. Hyperpigmentation resolves after delivery, but in many cases, it might persist for several years. It can be reduced by using lukewarm water when washing the face, applying a cool compress, wearing loose or lightweight clothing can help effectively to reduce hyperpigmentation. Skin tags are one of the common skin problems during pregnancy. These lesions commonly occur on the neck, chest, back, groin, and under the breasts. Skin tags are generally not dangerous. They cause risk of irritation of bleeding, due to clothing or repetitive motion. During pregnancy, breakouts of pimples, acne on your face or other areas of the skin is very common. So, to reduce the acne, wash your face every day. Try to avoid picking the pimples because it may cause permanent scars. Chloasma is also one of the skin problems that appeared during the time of pregnancy. In Chloasma, Brown patches on the cheeks, nose, or forehead appear on the skin. The main cause of chloasma is an increase in melanin level. There’s no treatment of chloasma. Its patches usually fade after the delivery. Being in the sun can make this condition worse. So a pregnant lady should always wear sunscreen and avoid going outside in the sun. Varicose and spider veins are small patches of veins that can appear during this time. Varicose veins can be swollen sometimes that often stick out above the skin. They can be twisted or bulging, and are blue or purple in colour. Sometimes, they can be very painful. The main cause of varicose veins is the pressure from the growing uterus, it can decrease blood flow from the lower body. Spider veins don’t need treatment and go away after the birth of the baby.

Some tips to get healthy skin during pregnancy:

Always follow an appropriate pregnancy diet, that contains the right balance of nutrients to keep the skin looking as good as it can under the circumstances during these nine months. Drink enough water and other fluids regularly. Drinking lots of water will keep skin hydrated and healthy. Wash your face many times a day to keep it fresh and oil-free. Always use a clean and soft face cloth to clean the skin. Wash the face cloth after each use. But, don’t wash your face excessively because this can deprive the necessary oil present in the skin, and may only encourage the skin to overproduce oil. Stretch marks are very common. No matter how much you try, you will get stretch marks. But you can treat your stretching skin and minimize the stretch marks by using good natural body oil, like sweet almond oil. Apply it daily on the belly, breasts and hips area Exfoliate your skin very regularly, after that apply an oil-free moisturizer. Because overly stripped skin is more prone to breakouts for any kind of skin problems.

- Inputs by: Dr Ajay Rana, A world-renowned Dermatologist and Aesthetic Physician

