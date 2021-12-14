5 Skincare hampers you can gift your loved ones this Christmas

We all had a terrible year last year and some of us did not get the chance to celebrate Christmas with our loved ones. This year, it is time to make up for last year as well! A skincare hamper is a good way of telling them that you care (without actually having to say it). Here, we have the best skincare hampers that will make your loved ones smile.

Bail Naturals Complete Kit Hamper

This hamper will fulfill all your loved one’s skincare needs. It features a green tea moisturiser, a keratin soya shampoo, neem and aloe vera face wash, mango body wash and Bhringraj curry leaf onion hair oil. The products range in this gift set is formulated by combining precious essential oils with the blend of natural ingredients. The idea behind the whole creation is to provide you and your dear ones with the natural skin care products which are healthy, regenerating and maintain body and skin balance.

Price: Rs.1800

Pilgrim Korean Beauty Flawless Skin Care Kit

This is a natural and eco-friendly face care kit that will make your loved one’s day. It consists of a volcanic lava face wash that offers balance required to deep cleanse your pores, without stripping off its natural oils, a day cream ​​enriched with SPF 50 broad spectrum to protect against UVA and UVB sun rays, an alcohol-free toner rejuvenates the skin while restoring its pH balance and absorbs excess oil, and a vitamin C night serum that prevents free-radical damage, thereby making the skin brighter and younger.

Price: Rs.1445

mCaffeine Coffee Mood Skin Care Gift Set

If your loved one absolutely cannot get through their day without coffee, and if coffee runs through their veins, then this gift set is made especially for them. The kit contains a face wash, a face scrub, a face mask and a body scrub. The coffee-infused products will elevate your senses with a zesty aroma. These products have many benefits like exfoliation, skin smoothening and polishing skin. Coffee also cleanses the skin from deep within hence making the skin free from all dirt and impurities.

Price: Rs.1655

TNW - The Natural Wash Night Care Regime Gift Hamper

This holiday season, show your unconditional love and care to your friends and family by gifting them a Night Care Regime Hamper. Especially designed to treat oily skin problems, this Night Care Regime Hamper comprises multani mitti face wash, cucumber toner, under eye cream, face moisturising gel cream, anti-aging serum, and a lip serum. When used together, all these products help to control excess sebum production while making skin healthy and glowing.

Price: Rs.1901

WOW Skin Science Ultimate Vitamin C Skin Care

This skincare kit consists of a vitamin C face serum, vitamin C skin mist toner, a brightening vitamin C foaming face wash and a vitamin C face cream. The serum helps to hydrate and repair skin, the toner aids in minimising pores and firming up skin, the face wash helps to refresh dull skin by gently removing a layer of dead skin and the face cream contains active vitamin C that helps to repair skin damage caused due to environmental exposure.

Price: Rs.1099

