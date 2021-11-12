5 Skincare products with the benefits of orange for a bright & glowing face

The pulpy fruit orange is known for its vitamin C content. It also contains a range of other plant compounds and antioxidants that may reduce inflammation and work against disease. With its anti-ageing properties it promotes wound healing and improves skin strength.Orange peels can also help in curing multiple skin problems such as blackheads, dead cells, acne, pores, dark circles, and dry skin. It also helps brighten your skin. Here are 5 skincare products with the extracts of oranges that’ll solve all your skin issues and let it glow!

Orange Peel Powder

Loaded with antioxidants and nutrients, orange peel has several beauty benefits. Apart from adding in moisture it also prevents oxidative stress in skin cells for youthful and glowing skin. Use this powdered orange peel in your face mask or as a concoction for facial steam and watch the change for yourselves.

Price: Rs 155

Orange Essential Oil

Add a few drops of this oil in your face wash, mask or simply massage on your skin for clearing acne and blemishes. You can even leave it overnight for a moisturized skin.

Price: Rs 179

Orange Cream

This orange infused cold cream exfoliates and cleanses the skin making it look healthy, clear and spot free. It makes your skin bright and glowing as it’s natural ingredients can do wonders to your skin.

Price: Rs 189

Orange Refreshing Face Gel

Antioxidants found in oranges fight free radicals which slow down the production of wrinkles, and stop premature signs of ageing from developing. The Vitamin C content present in oranges neutralizes the effect of fine lines and wrinkles and provides you a youthful glow that lasts long.

Price: Rs 194

Orange Face Scrub

Enriched with the natural properties of orange, this face scrub is an ideal product to cleanse and de-tan your face. With the benefits of almond oil, it is gentle on your skin and makes your face soft and supple.

Price: Rs 210

