5 Skincare products to include in your beauty regime for the wonders of neem leaves

Being a great source of fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals, Neem leaves have the potential to kill germs and also cure acne, dandruff, and several other skin and hair issues. The best thing about neem is that it’s suitable for all skin types and can be used in any form - oil, paste, powder, or juice to reap its benefits. If you want to get your beauty game strong, these green leaves are what you should count on. If preparing a DIY mask at home is not your thing, here are 5 handpicked products from Amazon that’ll do the job of making you look your best self.

Neem Powder

Mix this powder with your milk or water and drink it every day for pure skin. It is traditionally used as a cleanser and purifier and this powder supports functional benefits as a blood purifier for skin clear complexion and also reduces acne marks and blemishes from within. Powdered neem leaves can be added to your henna for healthy and stronger hair.

Price: Rs 570

Deal: Rs 333

Neem Face Wash

If you're suffering from acne breakouts often then switch to neem-based face wash. Neem is rich in essential nutrients and antioxidants and also has antibacterial properties which makes it a great ingredient to get rid of pimples and acne.

Price: Rs 350

Deal: Rs 262

Neem Oil

The godsend ingredient, neem also helps you get rid of any scars that the acne leaves behind. Neem oil contains an aspirin-like compound that removes the acne-causing bacteria from the skin. It also helps to reduce redness and inflammation.

Price: Rs 563

Deal: Rs 256

Neem & Aloe Vera Gel

This neem and aloe gel can be used as a hydrating moisturiser to soothe your skin and can also be mixed with your hair care products to nourish and treat your hair. It helps soothe irritated and itchy skin and the moisturising triglycerides and Vitamin E from neem will help your skin from ageing.

Price: Rs 590

Deal: Rs 399

Powdered Neem Face Mask

A box of powdered neem leaves is a magical potion that'll win you ‘forever youthful’ skin. Apart from clearing pimples, breakouts, and blemishes, it gives your skin a fresh and energized feel.

Price: Rs 225

Deal: Rs 195

