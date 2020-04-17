5 Skincare secrets from around the world that will blow your mind

These skincare secrets from across the world will blow your mind. Find out

Skincare has been a universal language and there’s no denying that! Each culture has its own set of tips, tricks and rituals to follow. These depend a lot on the region that they are in and how their skin reacts to the temperatures there. Be it the ‘glass skin’ trend from Korea or something as bizarre as applying snail serum on your face.

Some cultures live by their beauty rituals and these have been passed down from generations together. So, here we have the weirdest beauty secrets from across the world.

Mud from Dead Sea - Israel

People of Israel know all the right ways to make use of its natural wonder. The mud of the Dead Sea is loaded with minerals. They cover their bodies with the black mud and use it as a mask. The nourishing minerals of the mud help in exfoliating the skin while the clay hydrates it.

Rice Water - China

China is extremely famous for its rice. Now, they do not just use it for their dietary needs but also works as their beauty secret. The rice water is used by women in China for cleansing their faces. Rice is full of anti-oxidants that help work as an anti-ageing secret.

Snail Serum - Korea

As weird as it sounds, the serum that a snail leaves behind is now used as a beauty secret in Korea. We don’t know who was the first person who tried this weird thing, but it definitely seems to work. The snail serum stimulates collagen, soothes skin, repairs damaged tissues and restores hydration.

Bathe in Milk & Honey - Egypt

Dated back to the times Cleopatra was the queen, this beauty tip is one of the oldest and the most effective. Honey is known as a natural moisturiser while milk hydrates the skin. Milk, on the other hand, promotes cell growth and increases skin elasticity which in turn slows down the ageing process.

Olive Oil for everything - Greece

Greece swear by olive oil and honesty, we do too. It is a one-stop remedy for both your hair and skin. It’s not much of a beauty secret considering how popular it is getting in the past few years.

What weird beauty secret have you heard of? Let us know in the comments section below.

