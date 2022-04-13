5 spa-worthy ingredients to give your hair a massive kick of healthy shine and hydration

Is healthy and nourished hair just a few hacks away? Allow us to say so. We understand summer is no sweet blessing and it can do much harm as any other season would naturally do. A greasy scalp, frizz-filled hair, dry strands, and sun damage becomes an everyday task and all you can wisely choose to do is to head to your kitchen straight if you have a garden, it's a plus, and let your hair know it in good company. Here are a few ingredients you can count on for days as you make hair spas for your weekend game.

So, why should you not ignore a hair spa session? Hair spas are simply the TLC that can condition every dry strand, tame frizzy hair, and repair damaged strands. It's best when you use these to massage your scalp, this improves blood circulation and in turn, initiates hair growth.

Avocado

Ask a gym-goer about this green goodness and you'll know no day is complete with this creamy treat. Massively moisturising, omega-3 fatty acids and amino acids, come together to fight frizz, improve texture, and shield it from sun rays.

Banana

Rich in vitamin C and A, & potassium, this yellow fruit is definitely the one to moisturise your hair and keep it ultra-soft. These can help in combating dandruff, improving the texture of your hair, boosting hydration, and adding lots of sheen.

Coconut milk

Loaded with lauric acid, proteins, and vitamins, it can do almost everything to keep your hair healthy and glossy. You can use it as a post-shower hair conditioner as it also entails anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties that can reduce dandruff and moisturise your hair amply.

Neem

You can forget the existence of dandruff without this green beauty. Isn't it? It's been used for centuries, neem can aid in hair growth, keep a tab on dandruff and prevent premature greying. Mix this up with onion juice for better results.

Eggs

A few good things come with a side of con and this definitely has to do with the icky formula. But, your hair could shine as bright as the night sky with this ingredient. Considered a superfood for your hair, it has vitamins and biotin, both nourish it well and give a lustrous finish.

