5 Spots to apply concealer like a PRO to change your entire makeup game

Concealer is the most important thing to hide all the flaws on the face while doing makeup. It covers up all our spots, patches and dark circles to make our skin look flawless. But applying the product on these 5 spots will enhance your face even more. Check them out.

Concealer is the most wanted makeup product that can be found in every woman’s makeup box because it saves us from dark spots, dark circles and pigmentation while going out. It covers up every flaw of the skin and helps to blend other makeup on it properly. Concealer is also helpful to make foundation last for a longer period. But definitely, the quality of a concealer depends on its coverage, hence it is always advised to go for a high coverage concealer.

Generally, we use this on our dark circles around the eyes and patches on the skin. But if you want to play with it like a pro and change your makeup game, then here are some tips to apply concealer in certain areas of your face to take your makeup to the next level. Applying concealer on these areas will cover up all the flaws of your face properly and will help the foundation blend properly on the skin.

Spots to apply concealer for flawless skin.

Eyebrows

If you want to pop your eyebrows then apply concealer below and above the eyebrows. This will define them properly and brighten up the area along with eyeshadow.

Nostril

We often ignore the area around the nostril, which can really make our face look dull. So, make sure you put a good amount of concealer on the area around the nostril and blend it properly, especially the inner corner of your nose.

The inner corner of eyes

Concealer is not only meant to be blended under the eyes and the eyelids. You should also put it on the inner corners of your eyes. This will brighten up the eyes overall.

Around lips The area around our lips is generally darker than our normal skin complexion. So, you should never ignore this are while applying concealer. Put the makeup product on this area and blend it well before applying foundation. Centre of your chin Generally, we have to put concealer while contouring our face. But make sure you also put some of it on the centre of your chin before applying foundation.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×