5 star worthy ingredients to trust for life for smoother and glowing skin

Is your skin living its healthy best life? With innumerable products hitting shelves like there's no end, it's hard not to be swept with its beauty. Here's when we fail to recognise that we have a few kitchen-based and natural ingredients that can absolutely speak of all things good for your skin. Your skin gets easily thirsty for attention, and we live in a stress-filled world, so we hope you know that self-care never stops trending. This doesn't mean you go on wearing multiple layers of skincare products on your skin rather spare it the time to absorb, heal and improve your skin.

Looking for ingredients that are easily source-able and wear-able on your skin? Let's help your skin get a rejuvenated feel.

1. Honey: If dry skin and acne have you scouring for multiple products, just cut to the chase and trust honey for its anti-fungal and antibacterial properties can help to soothe acne, keep your skin highly hydrated and glowing high.

2. Orange peel powder: Think glowing skin, think this citrus fruit peel powder to bless your skin with a glistening hint. Packed with vitamin C, use this to whip up a weekly mask. Its anti-inflammatory properties soothe sunburned skin and calm irritated skin.

3. Multani mitti: If your skin has been producing extra oil, time to hit pause on the excessive greasy glow. This powder helps to clear up your pores, keep a tab on oil production, combat acne, tackle tan, and reduce pigmentation.

4. Pomegranate: Want to mask up at home? Place these little red gems inside the mixer and use the juice as an ingredient for the paste. This antioxidant helps repair skin damage caused by the sun, soothe sunburn, prevent premature signs of ageing, boost collagen production and smoothen your skin.

5. Tomato: Antioxidants like lutein lycopene and vitamin C present in this juicy fruit acts as a bleaching agent, heals sun-damaged skin, leaves your skin with a rush of glow, fights dullness, hydrates dry skin, and lessens pigmentation. It gives you an even skin tone, tackles tanning and pigmentation, and is effective against sunburn, skin rashes, infections.



How do you take care of your skin? Got some tips to share? Let us know in the comments section.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Mouni Roy paints her big day bright as a beautiful bride in a white and red silk saree