5 Steps on how to apply and reapply sunscreen when you have your makeup on

With the coming of spring in the blink of an eye, we're back with why living a life without sunscreen will be damaging. Simply put, have your sunscreen on before you say hello to the sun. As beautiful and bright as it looks, it comes with the heavenly element of vitamin D but the ultra-violet rays can be brutally harsh on your skin. It's an unskippable final step of your skincare routine but there's more to using sunscreen for good, like before you start with your makeup.

As a makeup junkie, hoarding up multiple products to build your vanity is excellent but keep a light-weight sunscreen always at the ready. Not all makeup foundations have enough SPF, in other words, sun protection factor that can do the cut of shielding your skin well. So, make sunscreen a priority and apply it immaculately on your skin and wait it out for 2 minutes for the formula to stick to your skin. Find below a few steps on how to work sunscreen and makeup right.

1) A well-moisturised base is key: Nothing beats supple skin. Ensure to apply a gentle moisturiser with broad-spectrum protection on your face and neck before you opt for primer, concealer, or any makeup product. This step can not only prevent dry skin patches but also ensure the protection of your skin as you will be exposing it to many products.

2) Start with makeup: Take a primer and apply if need be. This step works well on skin with enlarged pores. Once applied, follow up with a foundation that suits your skin type. Pick a beauty blender to create an even base post-application of your foundation. Do you have dry skin? Your go-to will be the obvious hydrating formula and if you have oily skin, look for a matte finish foundation.

3) Complete your look: Apply waterproof products of your choice. From eyeliner, mascara to lipstick, seal off your look well. Feel free to ditch this step if you want to create a rather simple look.

4) Seal the deal: Use a setting spray that's peppered with SPF. This step not only ensures your makeup looks put but also adds a refreshing touch to your look.

5) Re-apply sunscreen: No amount of sunscreen will ever be enough if your makeup melts away easily and of course, your sunscreen too wears off along with it. Here's why this step is vital, we call it the rescue step. So, using a powder sunscreen to simply dab on your skin after a couple of hours or a repeat of the setting spray session can do your skin good too.

