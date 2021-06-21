5 Steps to recreate Alia Bhatt’s soft pink dewy makeup for your next date night

Alia Bhatt loves her tonal nude vibe makeup with hints of pastel pink and here are 5 simple steps to recreate her elegant look easily. Check it out!

swears by minimal makeup and lit-from-within glowing skin. The star often prefers ‘ less is more’ looks where a glowy base and blush fills the perfection needed to look stunning. Balanced and bright makeup suits all attire and gels well for every occasion without going overboard. A couple of years ago, Alia showed up for an event in Mumbai in shades of pink making a fashion statement in a white shirt, a pink corset and light pink flare pants. She elevated her glam quotient with her subtle makeup that was on point! The pastel palette and dewy base were just so perfect that they can be the standard look you want to recreate for a girl's trip, weddings to date nights and parties. Here are 5 steps to get Alia soft pink dewy makeup look.

Step 1: After cleansing, serum application and moisturising your skin with a hydrating emollient, use an illuminating primer to set the glowing base right.

Step 2: Camouflage the areas of concern in your face with a liquid concealer. Make sure you cover up the zits, redness and under-eye area by blending well without creating patches.

Step 3: Layer it over with a foundation of your choice and apply cream blush to the apple of your cheeks. Remember, blending is the key to create a flawless look.

Tip: Blending upward along the cheekbone adds more depth.

Step 4: Cover the peak of your forehead, the tip of your nose and the cupid's bow with a cream highlighter as it gives a delicate champagne glow. Amp things up with powder highlighter above the cheekbones for that dewy shine.

Step 5: Coming to the eye makeup, apply a soft pink eyeshadow and layer it over with a darker pink shade on the crease with a tapered blending brush. Buff out the edges to bring a hazy cloud effect like Alia. Apply the same shade on the lower lash line and then use mascara to slay the look. Finish off with light pink lipstick.

We think Alia’s pastel pink makeup with a dewy base is an ideal look to win all eyes. What do you think? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read: 3 Times Alia Bhatt proved that ‘less is more’ with her makeup looks

Credits : Instagram

Share your comment ×