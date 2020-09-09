5 Superfoods you should be adding to your diet for thick and luscious hair 

While hair loss is a common part of life, watching too much of it fall out is extremely upsetting. The best way to reduce hair fall and boost hair growth is to add superfoods to your diet.

Hair loss is one thing that affects us all. Losing our precious locks over factors like heredity, genes, and age while cannot be reversed. But when other facts like the environment, pollution and lack of nutrients come into play, there's a lot you can do to reverse hair fall.

One of the biggest changes one can make is to include superfoods into their diet. Here are 5 that boost hair growth.

Sweet Potatoes

One of the greatest foods for your hair, sweet potatoes contains large amounts of beta-carotene that boosts hair growth. This superfood too boosts the production of sebum in the scalp, ensuring the hair is moisturised and nourished.

Spinach

This dark green leafy vegetable possesses some of the most essential nutrients and minerals including Vitamin C, Vitamin A, and iron that are essential for hair growth. They all help the skin produce sebum which is essential when it comes to moisturising the scalp naturally.

Flax seeds

Filled with nutrients, flax seeds are the best source of Omega 3 fatty acids and Vitamin E, both of which are extremely beneficial for hair growth. Consuming them daily is highly recommended as they ensure you meet your daily recommended requirement for nutrients.

Avocado

Not only delicious to consume, avocados too are a great source of Omega 3 fatty acids. They also have a high amount of Vitamin E which boosts hair growth. Consuming just one avocado makes for 20% of your daily Vitamin E intake!

Eggs

An excellent source of both biotin and protein that are essential ingredients for hair growth and healthy hair, eggs not only boost growth but also make the hair soft and silky. Deficiency in biotin leads to major hair loss, split ends and overall hair degradation.

