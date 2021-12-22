5 Sustainable shampoo bars and conditioner that will give you soft, healthy hair this holiday season

Our hair's pH value is more on the acidic side. Shampoos that contain ingredients like sodium laureth sulfate tend to be harsher. However, shampoo bars contain aloe vera, shea butter, or coconut oil which are way more gentle on your mane. Unlike a plastic bottle of shampoo, bars have minimal packaging. Here are a few high-quality sustainable shampoo bars and conditioners that will give you healthy hair in no time.

The Switch Fix Mylky Way Shampoo Bar

A shampoo bar is a great replacement to your normal shampoo as it reduces plastic consumption. This shampoo bar is enriched with cashew and oat milk that is rich in soothing antioxidants and vitamin E and helps strengthen hair. It also contains baobab and sunflower oil that provides hydration while shielding the scalp and hair from UV damage, and helps your scalp renew its ability to retain moisture. This shampoo overall controls dryness and frizziness in the hair.

Price: Rs.574

The Switch Fix Acai of Relief Shampoo Bar

This bar is perfect for hair that needs strengthening and will leave the hair feeling deep cleansed without stripping it of moisture. It is made with a rich blend of plant oils and powerful antioxidants to help dry and damaged hair look and feel healthy again. Enriched with acai berry, onion oil, keratin and grapeseed oil, it is specially formulated to deeply cleanse and strengthen your hair from the cuticle all the way down to the roots.

Price: Rs.574

The Switch Fix Play It Coal Shampoo Bar

This deep cleansing shampoo bar is enriched with charcoal, calendula and camellia seed oil that helps with effective absorption to cleanse pollutants from an oily scalp. It contains detoxifying and oil-balancing ingredients.

Price: Rs.536

The Switch Fix Calming Blue-Tea-Ful Deep Conditioner

Blue tea in this conditioner, works together with grapeseed oil to treat frizzy hair without making them greasy. Plant-based butters and oils will make your hair softer, will give it a sheen and detangle them enough to run fingers through it. It also contains chamomile and calendula to soothe your hair and blue tea's antioxidant richness strengthens the hair from the hair shaft.

Price: Rs.698

The Switch Fix Restorative Viva La Sativa Conditioner

With vitamin E, omega fatty acids, and hemp seed oil, this conditioner treats the damage caused. Damaged hair is prone to breakage, but with a restorative formulation, this deep conditioner works on making your hair stronger and healthier. Hemp seed oil provides surface moisture as it is rich in antioxidants while kokum butter provides hydration without clogging the pores. It treats the dullness and dryness from deep within to make your hair detangled and softer.

Price: Rs.711

