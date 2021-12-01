5 Things every man needs to ace up their beard game

Beardo alert! Time for all the men to rock their beard game than ever before. Your beard styles will highlight your personality even more and none the less will turn heads around. If you are the one who loves to keep the beard or jawline game on point, then you have landed on the correct page. We bring to you a comprehensive list of grooming products perfect for acing up your beard game. Let’s get started!

1. 12-in-1 Multi Grooming Kit

This 12-in-1 Multi Grooming Kit is a true magician at your rescue. It has dual cut blades for maximum precision and ideal for face, hair and body. Head to toe grooming is made easy with the purchase of this multi grooming kit. It comes with self-sharpening and maintenance free blades to save every minute of yours. Now you can attain clean, sharp cutlines around your beard, neck and hairline.

Price: Rs. 2995

Deal: Rs. 2519

2. Cordless OneBlade Hybrid Trimmer and Shaver

This Cordless OneBlade Hybrid Trimmer and Shaver comes with three trimming combs. With the unique one blade technology, this trimmer and shaver is a great grooming tool for you. It facilitates easy styling, easy trimming and clean shave experience. For even stubble, this tool is all that you need in your everyday life.

Price: Rs. 2199

Deal: Rs. 1599

3. Beard Trimmer for Men with free beard shampoo and beard softener

This grooming tool comes with a flawless stainless steel and non-rusting blades. It has an adjustable comb and a cleaning brush. The beard shampoo and softener contains olive oil, keratin, wheat protein and Vitamin E. What else does your beard need? You have all the superfoods to kick off the beard game in style.

Price: Rs. 1939

Deal: Rs. 1030

4. Portable Beard Straightener

Worried about styling for curly beard hair? Why to fear when a Portable Beard Straightener is here? This beard straightener will help you with a quick beard styling session with anti burn protection. You can create multiple looks with this grooming tool at your rescue. What’s more? It is travel-friendly, portable and foldable.

Price: Rs. 845

Deal: Rs. 699

5. Electric Beard Straightener

This Electric Beard Straightener will allow you to style your beard in a blink of an eye. It comes with a multifunctional curly hair straightening comb that is backed by heat. It has compact functions for easy and simple operations. The heating comb of the straightener will protect your beard hair from unnecessary beard damage and trap every strand of your hair.

Price: Rs. 849

Deal: Rs. 449

What else do you need to spice up your OOTD? Time woo all the girls simply by acing up your beard game everyday. Now you can undergo massive look transformations in the easiest way sitting at home. Grab your favorite grooming tool now and drool over its styling abilities.

