5 Things you need to bowl everyone over your dramatic eye makeup skills

Festivities are incomplete without a little bit of makeup on. Be it a concealer, compact powder or lipstick, no makeup product can beat the glam of a kajal and eyeliner. Defining the eyes is an important part of the makeup process. Your eyes highlight your facial glow and help you achieve the desired look better and quicker. Shimmer and dramatic eye makeup is crucial to underline the depth and dimensions of the eyes. Get ready to wink and woo everyone with these eye makeup essentials at your hands.

1. Sparkling Glitter Metallic Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner

Eyeliners encapsulate the beauty of the eyes to the fullest. And this sparkling glitter metallic eyeliner will give justice to your eye shadows in a jiffy. The finishing of the eyeliner is perfect for keeping your party looking bold and glamorous. The waterproof feature of the eyeline is all that a woman wants.

2. The Blushed Nudes Palette

This versatile nude eyeshadow palette is the necessity of the on-going makeup trend. Keep your makeup subtle and versatile all day long. Choose to keep your eyes nude in the day and smokey at night. What else do you need to amp up your eye makeup game? The eyeshadow is easily blendable and has an amazing texture that suits every skin tone.

3. Glitter pocket eyeshadow palette

Highly pigmented eyeshadows deliver better results than the usual eyeshadows. They are absolutely meant for parties and festivities to keep you on trend and distinctive from others. Create intense eye makeup looks with this glitter pocket eyeshadow palette. In addition, the waterproof, smooth and blendable texture of the eyeshadow will help you achieve bang on dramatic eyes.

4. Curling Blue Mascara

This mascara has a smart curling brush and an intense royal blue colour. It aids in giving your eyelashes a voluminous look. It is light on eyes and easy to wipe off. The mascara has the goodness of moisturiser in it to keep your lashes smooth throughout the day. Smudgeproof and waterproof are the two main features of the curling ble mascara.

5. Eyelashes with Eyelash Glue and Eyelash Curler

Eyelash extensions elevate your eye makeup in the most mesmerising way. It lifts the facial beauty and helps women to look youthful. There is no hard and fast rule to use eyelash extensions everyday. They are perfect only if you wish to go intense, bold and heavy on your eyes by keeping your lips light.

Bowl everyone over with your shimmery eye makeup like a pro. Now you can call yourself a makeup artist with these must haves in your beauty box. Remember your eyes will speak louder than your words and will do the magic whenever necessary. Get off your seat and add the missing glamour to your face.

