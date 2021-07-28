5 Times Bollywood men quirked up their hairstyle game with the coolest takes

Whether you loathed or just were too lazy to get yourself to trim your beard, heading to salons was an option until the pandemic hit the world. The past year has given one too many chances for you to complain about everything except for the times when you turned to be your own hairstylist. As a first-timer or an experienced hairdresser, you must have definitely taken that selfie to promote your skill with your brand new haircut. It has a thrill of its own, we totally agree.

Now that everything seems to be running in a phased manner, you can head back to your favourite spot to get your hair styled. And if you thought men are left with a bare minimum of hairdos to try, you’re certainly missing out on a lot of fun and colours. Experiment because why play it safe, most of the time? Even if you’d love a return of your old hairstyle, you can always go for it but maybe with a little twist through colours or tapers? Ahead, check out how B-town men inspired us with their styles messy or out of the ordinary, they made our hearts go crazy and pumping so quick!

The Daddy actor left everyone in awe and we’re ready to admit that we can’t still take our eyes off this colour game. Bold, bright, and challenging indeed! A hairdo he got for one of his film in-the-making, Arjun Rampal raised every bar there can ever be a level higher with his spiked and platinum-hued hair. His beard was kept black to grab the spotlight towards his hair alone. Yes, dapper-cool is his second name.

Who says messy hair isn’t trendy? We mean a cute mess. If you don’t belong to the team slicked hairdo, you probably shouldn’t. The Love Aaj Kal 2 actor, Kartik Aarya has us WOWED as always in this unkempt but blonde and black-hued hair.

The key to nail anything lies in confidence and that is something we envy about the Jodhaa Akbar actor, . Under his lookbook, there’s everything from fade to messy and quiff hairdos and here we see him in a side-parted hairstyle with the crown section being coloured in golden brown shade. You can try an undercut with this look when you’re ready for a change.

If going big on fades and colour seems like something you don’t wish to indulge in, worry not. Try the boomerang hairstyle just like the Street Dancer 3D star, . He chose the low fade option that almost made it look like he didn’t have one and his strands were semi-coloured.

Beating blues always stayed cool and here’s how to do it with your go-to hairstyle. Forget the old days and paint it blue like the Masaan actor. Vicky Kaushal went all-out with a high fade look that was elevated with line and floral design while his crown was spiked up and shaded with a blend of light green and blue. Which is your favourite hue? We hope it’s both.

Whose hairstyle do you like the best? Let us know in the comments below.

