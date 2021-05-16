5 times Disha Patani cheered us up with her glam game

Bored in the house? Maybe not anymore with the beauty lessons laid out here for you. Actress loves to play it up with makeup and has been serving major goals worth imitating. Thanks to her Instagram updates we’ve been able to keep track of the good looks coming our way. Apart from the A-beauty game, we also love her updates on fitness, songs, movies, pets, and vacations.

What’s not to love about this gorgeous girl? If you’re excited to up your makeup skills, here are the looks from Disha Patani that can help you out. Here’s our try at decoding them for you. Get ready for all your e-parties!

All eyes on the dewiness

Follow a healthy diet. Do not forget to moisturise your skin. Use an illuminating primer and a liquid foundation to give you that dewy base. Throw in a few seconds for a highlighter if need be. Stain your lips with a gloss and paint a hue of your choice. We bet you’ll make it a go-to look for all events.

Add drama to your eyes

Let those peepers shine bright. Pick a metallic eyeshadow to colour your eyelids, curl up those lashes with a waterproof mascara, brush your brows, and paint the pout. Applying the gloss and blush will help accentuate your overall look. Just wing it right If you’re a newbie into the field of makeup, it’ll take time for you to master the perfect winged eyeliner. Practice every day and you’ll soon be a pro. While you’re at it, double up the hydration game, volumize your lashes, pat silver highlighter using your fingertip to the inner corners of your eyes, and swipe on a gloss. Perfect the sun-kissed glow game Flushed cheeks, matte pink lipstick, shimmery lids, filled-in brows will help tick all the boxes of your sun-kissed look. For extra shine, dab some highlighter. Keep your skin matte and lips glossy Follow the CTM routine and apply BB cream or an SPF-infused foundation. Use a spoolie to perfect the shape of your brows, fill them using a brow powder or a pencil and wear a light pink lipstick. Get the gloss to create an impressive frame.

Which look will you try today?

