  1. Home
  2. fashion

5 times Disha Patani cheered us up with her glam game

6894 reads Mumbai Updated: May 16, 2021 09:54 pm
5 times Disha Patani cheered us up with her glam game 5 times Disha Patani cheered us up with her glam game
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

 

Bored in the house? Maybe not anymore with the beauty lessons laid out here for you. Actress Disha Patani loves to play it up with makeup and has been serving major goals worth imitating. Thanks to her Instagram updates we’ve been able to keep track of the good looks coming our way. Apart from the A-beauty game, we also love her updates on fitness, songs, movies, pets, and vacations. 

What’s not to love about this gorgeous girl? If you’re excited to up your makeup skills, here are the looks from Disha Patani that can help you out. Here’s our try at decoding them for you. Get ready for all your e-parties! 

All eyes on the dewiness

Follow a healthy diet. Do not forget to moisturise your skin. Use an illuminating primer and a liquid foundation to give you that dewy base. Throw in a few seconds for a highlighter if need be. Stain your lips with a gloss and paint a hue of your choice. We bet you’ll make it a go-to look for all events.

Add drama to your eyes

 

Let those peepers shine bright. Pick a metallic eyeshadow to colour your eyelids, curl up those lashes with a waterproof mascara, brush your brows, and paint the pout. Applying the gloss and blush will help accentuate your overall look. 

 

Just wing it right

 

 

If you’re a newbie into the field of makeup, it’ll take time for you to master the perfect winged eyeliner. Practice every day and you’ll soon be a pro. While you’re at it, double up the hydration game, volumize your lashes, pat silver highlighter using your fingertip to the inner corners of your eyes, and swipe on a gloss. 

 

 

Perfect the sun-kissed glow game

 

Flushed cheeks, matte pink lipstick, shimmery lids, filled-in brows will help tick all the boxes of your sun-kissed look. For extra shine, dab some highlighter. 

 

 

Keep your skin matte and lips glossy

 

 

Follow the CTM routine and apply BB cream or an SPF-infused foundation. Use a spoolie to perfect the shape of your brows, fill them using a brow powder or a pencil and wear a light pink lipstick. Get the gloss to create an impressive frame. 

 

Which look will you try today? Let us know in the comment section. 

 

 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion 

Also Read | Want longer lashes? THIS DIY eyelash growth serum will boost growth overnight

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :INSTAGRAM

You may like these
3 Times Disha Patani gave the perfect eyeshadow goals with an offbeat colour palette
Struggling with dry skin? Moisture Sandwich is the COOL new trend that helps combat it
5 Affordable luxury products that will make your face glow
The most BASIC Do's and Don'ts of bridal make up that every woman ought to know about before her wedding
EXCLUSIVE: Shahnaz Husain shares simple makeup tips to make eyes look attractive
10 fuss free expert approved hacks and tips that will keep your skin glowing ETERNALLY