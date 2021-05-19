5 Times Janhvi Kapoor showed us how to style our hair for all events

While no two days are the same, why stick to just one hairdo? Let this list give you tips to help you put those flawless locks forward.

Sprucing up your hairstyle game is always a winner. Trust Janhvi Kapoor to show you how it’s done with a perfect blend of quirk and sophistication. Making social media a runaway for sharing charming pictures of herself in varied fashion and makeup choices, we can’t hold ourselves back from gushing over them. Her love for kurtas is no surprise and this does not suggest that she steers away from experimenting. From acing beachy looks to draping the finest sarees, it’s all done by sprinkling ample drama.

Have you been meaning to learn something new for your hair? Start with giving it a new lease of life by opting for modish makeovers or by playing with patterns. We selected a few coiffures from Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram so you can emulate them as required.

Sleek ponytail

This low and sleek ponytail with middle parting works well for any event. A must-try for people with long locks.

Tip: Finish the look with setting spray to settle down flyaways.

Double dutch boxer braids

All you need to indulge in an easy-breezy mood. Best summer hairdo one can sport.

Tip: Spritz sea salt spray if you wish to add some texture to your tresses.

Beachy waves

A timeless classic and a go-to style for most celebs. This style is a match for all outfits.

Tip: Apply hair mousse to prep your hair and tongs can be used to achieve this look.

Spiral waves

If you’re looking to edge up, this will do the needful. Pair this hairdo with informal ensembles.

Tip: Spritz the curl-hold spray and to help them stay put.

Low bun

A little messy hair goes a long way. If you’re running late to a wedding, this look will come in handy.

Tip: Keep yourself a tail comb and a bunch of bobby pins ready.

Which of these hairstyles would you try first? Let us know in the comments below.

