5 Times Kriti Sanon proved bold is the way to be with a striking eyeshadow game

Stay bold, today and every day! You know you're a makeup maven when you're living a life so full of glam. How could we not be obsessed with perking up our eye makeup game? It is summer and only sexier options can save the day for us. Parties or brunches, here are the looks you need to paint before you catch the sun. Spoiler: You won't be able to get over how amazing these references can complement your outfits. Have you seen Kriti Sanon's eye-arresting looks? These are everything.

So juicy. So burgundy. The Bachchhan Pandey actress was styled by Sukriti Grover in an Oh Polly strapless ruched dress that had a hint of shimmer and was teamed up with strappy black stilettos. Her eyes too synced like a charm with the wine-hued eyeshadow and a glossy peach pout.

Can you guess the hue that's everywhere now? Go blue! Dressed in a Line Tribe ruched strapless tie-dye gown which she slayed with neon strappy stilettos. Adrian Jacobs went all-out with pink lipstick and blue and purple eyeshadow and it sure made a statement so gorgeous. That's the jazzy vibe we need, isn't it?

Think summer, think nothing beyond tangerine. Her sequin mini dress got an elevated beauty shot with the eyeshadow that matched up and took it to a new height while her lipstick was kept subtle. Miss Sanon, this is solid gold!

She had us at pretty peppers. Clad in Hiro’s romper, the rose dust number looked edgy and delicious bit when combined with matching eyeshadow. Don't forget to enhance your eyebrows with mascara and colour your lips pink.

Smokin' hot, that's all we see! It's a very Kriti Sanon thing. Having kept her cheeks super highlighted, her strapless denim ensemble was tied up beautifully with maroon eyeshadow, well dialled up with mascara and pout that didn't look overdone.

