5 times Kriti Sanon taught us how to colour play our eyes

In a world that obsesses over smokey eyes and black kohl alone, actress Kriti Sanon believes that beauty lies in the peepers that say yes to vibrant hues. While she’s busy promoting her movies, we’re a little too hooked to our screens waiting for her to give us some inspiration that makes us believe in the power of experimenting with something new, the one that doesn’t remind us of our comfort zone.

The mix and match of colours may seem unconventional but they’re alluring once you see yourself have taken a different path. Skeptical about this thought? Time to trade your go-to eye makeup with something worth a plunge. When a pink dress gets to steal the limelight, so should your sparkling eyes with a play of two hues. The Raabta actor’s lower lash line was drawn with a pink eyeliner that matched her pout while her lids were enhanced with cyan blue eyeliner.

Keep calm and stick to colour so green! Kriti’s emerald green ruffle gown sparked a charm but did her eyes nail it as well? Although her eyes were tight-lined with black kohl, the glitter eyeshadow caught our attention because who doesn’t love a good drama?

To punctuate your blue ensemble, try what Celebrity makeup artist, Adrian Jacobs did. He opted for a cobalt blue eyeliner to enhance the Luka Chuppi actress’ upper lash lines.

Purple eye makeup is the epitome of all things eye-pleasing. Kriti’s neon sequin mini dress got us to stare for sure but her eyes won some bonus points too. Courtesy: On fleck dazzling eyeshadow with pink glittery lids and lashlines highlighted with purple eyeliner.

While you are born to sparkle, give your eyes the high-shine treatment too. The Bareilly Ki Barfi starlet’s eyes lit with a motley of lovely eyeshadows like purple, pink, and silver were all about a stunning statement for us.

