5 Times Lily Collins left us craving for more inspo on stellar hairstyles

Trust Lily Collins to take you on a trip from retro to modern-day looks so you don’t miss out on modish hairdos.

Seeking solace in picking up infinite outfits and playing muse for our photo galleries is natural, but watching tutorials on how to achieve trendy hairstyles is equally enjoyable. Try it out if you haven’t and you will have me to thank for it. On days when you feel your hair looks unkempt and is difficult to groom, the videos you watch will come to your rescue. You have many sources to look out for inspiration and that has the power to keep you hooked. Lily Collins, a British-American actress, is a definite firecracker in giving you hairstyle and fashion lessons.

If you’ve watched Emily in Paris on Netflix, you will know she’s riding on a style high and a firm believer of everything chic. Take a look at a few hairstyle references of Lily that raised our eyebrows and are worth cracking the code of each look.

Retro is always fun, and this is the way to do it with a messy puff, tendrils and immaculate soft waves at the right.

That's how your hair should look: sleek and stylish. Place the cross-pinned hair in the back with a comb and hair gel.

Are you heading out in a backless gown? Flaunt it right by tying your hair into a high knot bun. Tip: Use a gold-hued metal accessory to tie it all together.

Throwing it back to a look that created waves during Met Gala 2019, Lily chose to braid her hair up and adorn the updo with flowers. While she partially let her soft waves sit on one side, she ensured to place a white headband leaving no room for flyaways to thrive.

A great look for everyday casual events, revel in the art of soft curls and let them steal the show.

Which look do you like the best? Let us know in the comments below.

