5 Times Sai Pallavi proved that she didn't need makeup to look FABULOUS 

Whether on the big screen or even while stepping out, almost no actor heads out without a dash of makeup to either hide their flaws or accentuate their features. With makeup artists, hairstylists, dermatologists always part of their troupe, celebrities have always managed to leave us stunned with their glam looks.

South actress Sai Pallavi has managed to make waves by doing just the opposite of that! The actress has openly talked about not preferring to wear makeup both on-screen and off it and has always flaunted her skin, despite struggling with acne. Here are some of the actress' natural beauty looks that left us stunned.

The actress who is also a doctor looked radiant in a simple yet bold red saree with a minimal gold border. Just a thin liner to accentuate her eyes, a small bindi and her long locks left loose, completed her radiant look.

Keeping it simple with her second look as well, Sai Pallavi flaunted her wild curls in all their glory. She slipped into a light pink dress with a statement pastel belt and accessorised her look with strings of beads. A bare face in the midst of nature was all about her natural look.

The diva also knows how to colour block a casual look in style. A simple white shirt thrown over faded blue jeans was as simple as it gets. Sai Pallavi then added a pop of colour in the form of neon pumps and completed her look with her go-to beads around her wrist. Air-dried curls and no makeup completed her sun-kissed look.

Looking elegant as it gets, the Premam actor picked out a lovely purple sheer organza drape that she wore with a simple floral blouse. Her hair left open, basic eyeshadow and a simple bindi completed the actress' au natural look.

The Fidaa actress left us speechless as she showed off her clear skin in yet another picture. She basked in the sun in a sunshine yellow blouse and posed went bare-faced for the camera. Her voluminous locks had a healthy shine to them and all the actress needed to leave us stunned was her smile!

What are your thoughts on Sai Pallavi's natural looks? Are you inspired? Comment below and let us know.

