5 times Shanaya Kapoor showed us she is a Cosmoholic and made us go Wowza

Make Shanaya Kapoor your beauty guru for a page full of looks to screenshot, recreate, and slay in.

Are you looking for mid-week makeup inspiration? Shanaya Kapoor, as we all know, is a soon-to-be Bollywood debutant who has already put on a glamourous show for all of us with her beauty and fashion looks. One look at her photos is enough to make you want to indulge in self-care, coffee, nail art, and all things effulgent. If Shanaya Kapoor can do it, so can you, and all you have to do is take notes from her Instagram page.

If you wish to flaunt the freshest skin or a nude pout, you won’t be disappointed because Shanaya Kapoor always shows the road to shine through it all. The book below will show you what we double tapped on and oh, you will do too!

When life gives you colours, let your peepers pop with eyeshadow, eyeliner, and volumizing mascara. An experimentative look that can be worn to virtual parties.

Keeping it all subtle yet gleeful, we adore her cheeks and lips painted in rosy pink. The soft waves are a big mood this summer.

Just dew’ing it right with a highlighter. A sleek bun, glossy lips, flushed cheeks, and a sequinned-black top will help you get ready for brunch in your garden.

The glowing girl kept her hair sleek, lids smeared in shimmer, lips stained in peach, and eyeliner winged so neatly. Get some highlighter on and you’re good to go to a dinner party.

Casually spicing up her ensemble in red lips, highlighted skin, and wavy hair with hair pinned on one side. Catching up with your pals on Zoom? Take a closer look at this picture.

