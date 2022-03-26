5 Times Sonam Kapoor Ahuja proved colour is good with glam eyeshadow looks

Many trends are rolling-out and we're still fanatics of colourful eyeshadow. Firmly rooted in the makeup books for years now, think of summer as a gift and get yourself to pep up your everyday. This can be the good kind of a vibrant addiction you need when you don't want to call a subtle look your favourite. So to fulfill your obsession of doing a daring look right, let's run you through mommy-to-be Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's beauty archives who proved colour is good and fun!

May your makeup and day be super blue-tiful! Dressed in a royal blue blazer and a cowl-neck top, she coloured her eyelids in a cornflower blue metallic shade. Her pout stayed soft and minimal, while her eyes stole the show with more oomph added by black kohl and mascara. Just the kind of party pick-me-up look we all need.

Want to go out loud with pastels? Bring green and pink together. There's no better combo than this to get you ready for the season. The Padman actress opted for a jacquard blazer and showed us how to work a matte makeup look. She chose to go monochrome with just pink. Pink always works and will never stop trending.

All sunshine days. Rainbow, where are you at? Keeping it as edgy and sexy as her plunging neckline gown in shades of green and pink, the Veere Di Wedding actress blended multiple shades to create a bold look. Keep your lipstick and blush simple and let your eyes pop. Ensure that your ensemble doesn't outshine your makeup. Go with soothing hues like the starlet has offered a case in point here.

Dripping in everything cute and warm, we saw a colour blast and still can't get over this glorious look. The Raanjhanaa actress is dolled up in a three-piece tweed skirt set but it's her eye makeup that takes major points home. With her eyelids coloured in a sunshine hue, the jazzy yellow, a statement was made. Tone down your lip hue and stick to a hue as unfailing as pink.

Time to live out your going green fantasy. To take a bold step forward is the right way to do it. The 36-year-old had a matte green eyeshadow spread on which painted a pretty spring picture that looked in sync with her three-piece coordinated flower printed set. Make this your brunch look!

Which look has your vote? Let us know in the comments below.

