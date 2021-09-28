5 Tips and Tricks that will help you prevent body acne

For those who have body acne, it can be a real difficulty. There is no particular reason for body acne. Emotional stress, hormones, irritation, clogged pores, bacteria, etc., can cause acne on various parts of the body. This creates a problem for the person as it has many side effects as well. If you have body acne, you feel irritation, itchiness, and even the clothes you wear might create a problem.

You can prevent this from happening. If you have body acne or if you have had it before, or if you never experienced it, these tips can help everyone. Following these 5 steps can help you prevent it from happening.

Hydration

Keeping yourself hydrated is the key to prevent body acne. It happens if your skin has toxins. Drinking more water helps remove toxins from the body. If your body produces more oil, it can also trigger body acne. This is also solved with proper hydration.

Body Hygiene

It is necessary to take a shower daily with lukewarm water. Do not use extra hot water on your skin. Also, exfoliate your skin at least twice a week. It will help get rid of bacteria, tan, and unclog the pores. It will prevent acne.

Body Products

You should use products that are specially made for body acne. Even if you don't have it right now but, you are prone to it, these products will help you prevent them. Use acne-fighting body washes and non-comedogenic body lotions. These products are made for proper exfoliation and prevent clogging of pores.

Wear Natural Fabrics

If you have sensitive skin try to wear only breathable cotton fabric. Avoid any kind of synthetic fabrics like satin, silk, net, etc. Loose clothes will allow the skin to breathe. Synthetic fabrics can trigger acne due to irritation and itching.

Modifying Your Diet

Sometimes body acne gets triggered due to bad eating habits. Try to include more fresh fruit and vegetable in your meals. Avoid eating junk food and oily food. Opt for more healthy eating habits.

These were a few tips that can help prevent body acne. Do try them out.

Tell us your experience in the comments down below.