5 Tips to pamper your hands and feet to keep them moisturised in winter

The dryness of winter weather affects the skin of your hands and feet as well. So, keep them pampered and moisturised throughout the winter with the help of these easy tips.

Winter is here finally where we can enjoy the chilling weather and get cosy in front of a nice bonfire. But during this time, our skin has to tolerate a lot as it gets dry, dull and lifeless due to the weather. Some also experience skin itching and redness.

But this not only occurs on the skin of your face, but our hands and feet also get dried a lot and heels get cracked as well. So, now it’s time to pamper your hands and feet also and make them soft and nourished throughout the winter.

Tips to keep your hands and feet moisturised in winter:

Socks and gloves

Put on some socks and gloves during winter, especially if you are going out. But socks should be there always while you are inside of your abode. These are more important if your region tends to be extremely low in temperature.

Alcohol-free products

Try to avoid any products that contain even a small amount of alcohol. Because they make your skin extremely dry and itchy even. Always check the ingredient list to see if there is alcohol in it.

Manicure and pedicure

Having manicure and pedicure regularly during winter keeps your hands and feet moisturised and nourished. So, always keep a check on your Mani and Pedi routine to pamper the hands and feet regularly.

Care for cuticles

The dryness of the winter season causes small tears in the cuticles. So, always use cuticle oil to prevent the winter-damage and bacterial infection on them.

Comfortable shoes

Even in winter, you should avoid those tight heels if they are extremely uncomfortable in your feet. Always use shoes that are comfortable in your feet.

